NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. natural gas futures traded higher on Friday for a third straight session on forecasts for heat in the Northeast and Midwest that should stir up more air conditioning demand, said traders who also cited Thursday's bullish weekly inventory report.

At 8:55 a.m. EDT (1255 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 2.5 cents at $3.024 per million British thermal units after climbing early to $3.049, just shy of a six-month high of $3.06 hit two weeks ago.

The nearby contract has gained about 8 percent in the last three sessions.

"Weather forecasts, after the next five days of normal temperatures, are expected to turn warmer again with above to well-above normal temperatures expected across much of the East in the coming weeks," Addison Armstrong, analyst at Tradition Energy, said in a report.

AccuWeather.com expected temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to remain below normal for the next two days, then warm to above normal for most of next week, as highs again test the 90 degree Fahrenheit level.

Record or near-record heat this week in both regions helped drive front month futures up sharply.

While most chartists still see the market as range bound - trapped between the $2.70s and $2.90s - some said a close above $3 would be bullish and likely set the stage for more upside.

Traders said Thursday's bullish weekly inventory report was also underpinning prices, noting the 28 billion cubic feet weekly build came in below the Reuters poll estimate of 34 bcf and well below last year's gain of 67 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 74 bcf.

Strong utility demand for gas, primarily due to coal-to-gas switching, has slowed inventory builds to below average for 12 straight weeks and helped pull a record inventory surplus to year-ago down 38 percent from late-March highs.

It has also helped rally gas prices more than 50 percent since sinking to a 10-year low of $1.90 back in April.

But many traders remain skeptical of the upside, noting peak summer heat will be over in a few weeks and inventories and production are still hovering at or near record highs.

Some also caution that as gas prices climb above the $3 mark, many utilities that switched this year from coal to cheaper gas to generate power could move back to coal.

BELOW-AVERAGE BUILDS

Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 17 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed that total domestic gas inventories climbed last week to 3.163 trillion cubic feet, about 77 percent full and a level not normally reached until mid-September.

The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 39 bcf to 509 bcf, or 19 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 46 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus to 470 bcf, or 17 percent.

But concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 260 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 24 bcf to 50 bcf versus last year's build of 48 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 61 bcf.

PRODUCTION, STILL NEAR RECORD HIGHS

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell by 20 to 522, the seventh decline in eight weeks and the lowest count since August 1999.

A 44 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, while down slightly last week to 1,166, are not far below the all-time high of 1,193 hit seven weeks ago.

The shift to more horizontal drilling has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Reporting By Joe Silha)