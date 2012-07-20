NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. natural gas futures traded higher on
Friday for a third straight session on forecasts for heat in the Northeast and
Midwest that should stir up more air conditioning demand, said traders who also
cited Thursday's bullish weekly inventory report.
At 8:55 a.m. EDT (1255 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were up 2.5 cents at $3.024 per million British thermal
units after climbing early to $3.049, just shy of a six-month high of $3.06 hit
two weeks ago.
The nearby contract has gained about 8 percent in the last three sessions.
"Weather forecasts, after the next five days of normal temperatures, are
expected to turn warmer again with above to well-above normal temperatures
expected across much of the East in the coming weeks," Addison Armstrong,
analyst at Tradition Energy, said in a report.
AccuWeather.com expected temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas
consuming regions, to remain below normal for the next two days, then warm to
above normal for most of next week, as highs again test the 90 degree Fahrenheit
level.
Record or near-record heat this week in both regions helped drive front
month futures up sharply.
While most chartists still see the market as range bound - trapped between
the $2.70s and $2.90s - some said a close above $3 would be bullish and likely
set the stage for more upside.
Traders said Thursday's bullish weekly inventory report was also
underpinning prices, noting the 28 billion cubic feet weekly build came in below
the Reuters poll estimate of 34 bcf and well below last year's gain of 67 bcf
and the five-year average increase for that week of 74 bcf.
Strong utility demand for gas, primarily due to coal-to-gas switching, has
slowed inventory builds to below average for 12 straight weeks and helped pull a
record inventory surplus to year-ago down 38 percent from late-March highs.
It has also helped rally gas prices more than 50 percent since sinking to a
10-year low of $1.90 back in April.
But many traders remain skeptical of the upside, noting peak summer heat
will be over in a few weeks and inventories and production are still hovering at
or near record highs.
Some also caution that as gas prices climb above the $3 mark, many utilities
that switched this year from coal to cheaper gas to generate power could move
back to coal.
BELOW-AVERAGE BUILDS
Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high
storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 17 weeks left before
winter withdrawals begin.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed that total domestic
gas inventories climbed last week to 3.163 trillion cubic feet, about 77 percent
full and a level not normally reached until mid-September.
The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 39 bcf to 509 bcf, or
19 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 46 bcf from the excess
versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus to 470 bcf, or 17 percent.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
But concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to
new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.
The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 260 bcf to
avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks
peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas
storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 24 bcf to 50
bcf versus last year's build of 48 bcf and the five-year average increase for
the week of 61 bcf.
PRODUCTION, STILL NEAR RECORD HIGHS
Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday
after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell by 20 to 522, the
seventh decline in eight weeks and the lowest count since August 1999.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
A 44 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine months has fed
expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of
record gas supplies.
Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but
drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid
plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market
after processing.
Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale,
while down slightly last week to 1,166, are not far below the all-time high of
1,193 hit seven weeks ago.
The shift to more horizontal drilling has slowed the overall drop in dry gas
output.
