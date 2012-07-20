* Front month gains for third day, hits highest since
January
* Warm forecasts for the next week support prices
* Record inventories, high production limit upside
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Friday for a third straight session, with bullish
weekly inventory data and still-warm forecasts for the Northeast
and Midwest driving the front-month contract to a fresh
6-1/2-month high.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 8.2 cents, or 2.7 percent, at $3.081 per
million British thermal units after climbing late to $3.084, its
highest since early January.
"We've got forecasts for warmer than normal temperatures for
the next two weeks, and we continue to see a constructive trend
in storage (declining surplus)," Citi Futures Perspective
analyst Tim Evans told Reuters.
The nearby futures contract has gained 10 percent in the
last three sessions, its biggest three-day run up in a month.
Relative strength up front from the recent heat narrowed
spreads to winter months for a fifth day.
The December premium to August ended at 37 cents, down 0.9
cent from Thursday and just above the prominent low of 36.8
cents hit in June 2011. That spread has lost a whopping 30
percent in the last five sessions.
Chart watchers, noting the front month closed above $3 for
the first time since early January, said it could set the stage
for more upside, particularly if widespread heat continues.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to warm to above normal next
week, with highs again testing the 90 degree Fahrenheit level.
Record or near-record heat this week in both regions helped
drive front month futures up sharply.
Traders agreed Thursday's government inventory report was
also supporting prices, noting the 28 billion cubic feet weekly
build came in below the Reuters poll estimate of 34 bcf and well
below gains seen last year and in the five-year average.
Strong utility demand for gas, primarily due to coal-to-gas
switching, has slowed inventory builds to below average for 12
straight weeks and helped pull a record inventory surplus to
year-ago down 38 percent from late-March highs.
It has also helped rally gas prices more than 50 percent
since they sank to a 10-year low of $1.90 back in April.
But many traders remain skeptical of the upside, noting peak
summer heat will be over in a few weeks and inventories and
production are still hovering at or near record highs.
Some also caution that as gas prices push above the $3 mark,
many utilities that switched this year from coal to cheaper gas
to generate power could move back to coal. The NYMEX eastern
coal premium to natural gas on Friday slipped below $1 per mmBtu
for the first time in more than a year.
BELOW-AVERAGE BUILDS
Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations
that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable
levels in the 17 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
that total domestic gas inventories climbed last week to 3.163
trillion cubic feet, about 77 percent full and a level not
normally reached until mid-September.
The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 39 bcf
to 509 bcf, or 19 percent above the same week in 2011. It also
sliced 46 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average,
reducing that surplus to 470 bcf, or 17 percent.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive
prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.
The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least
another 260 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf
estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November
at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb
to 4.002 tcf by the end of October.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 21 bcf to 50 bcf versus last year's build of 48 bcf and the
five-year average increase for the week of 61 bcf.
STILL-HIGH PRODUCTION
While traders said U.S. gas production has slowed slightly
this year, they note that output is still flowing at near an
all-time peak despite a steady decline in dry gas drilling.
Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed
rig count fell by four to 518, the eighth decline in nine weeks
and the lowest count since August 1999.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
A 45 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine
months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious
about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.
Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable
shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty
of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type
often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for the second
week, dropping two to 1,164. But the horizontal count is still
not far below the all-time high of 1,193 hit nine weeks ago.
The shift to more horizontal drilling has slowed the overall
drop in dry gas output.
