* Futures end up for 4th day, front month hits 7-month high

* Still-warm forecasts this week help drive prices higher

* Bullish technicals also fuel some of the buying

* Record inventories, high production keep buyers cautious (Releads, adds analyst quote, technical, spread data, updates closing prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Monday for a fourth straight session, with bullish technicals and still-warm forecasts for the Northeast and Midwest driving the front-month contract to a seven-month high.

Coal-to-gas switching and widespread heat this summer has kicked up utility demand for gas. That has slowed storage builds to below average for 12 straight weeks and helped pull a record inventory surplus to year-ago down some 38 percent from its late-March highs.

It has also helped drive gas prices up more than 60 percent since hitting a 10-year low of $1.90 per mmBtu back in April.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 3.6 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $3.117 per million British thermal units after climbing early to a seven-month high of $3.13.

The nearby futures contract has gained 11.5 percent in the last four sessions, its biggest four-day run up in a month.

Relative strength up front from the heat narrowed spreads to winter months for a sixth day.

The December premium to August ended at 34.6 cents, down 2.4 cents from Friday and the narrowest in at least two years, according to Reuters data. That spread has lost a whopping 34 percent in the last six sessions.

"The warmer than normal weather has helped, but we're seeing continued upside after breaking the January high and the 200-day moving average," said Matt Smith, commodity analyst at Summit Energy in Kentucky.

While Smith sees potential for more upside, he said strong gas production and a slowdown in coal to gas switching should be concerns for the bulls.

Technical traders agreed the chart picture for gas has turned more bullish over the last few weeks.

But some said the market was due for a profit taking pullback, noting the 14-day relative strength index briefly climbed into overbought territory above 80 percent on Monday.

Many traders remain skeptical of further upside, noting peak summer heat will be over in a few weeks and inventories and production are still hovering at or near record highs.

Some also caution that as gas prices push above the $3 mark, many utilities that switched this year from coal to cheaper gas to generate power could move back to coal.

NYMEX eastern coal is still trading at about a $1 per mmBtu discount to Henry Hub natural gas, according to Reuters data. But estimated transport costs for coal of about $1 would bring the differential to about flat.

AccuWeather.com expected temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal this week, with highs in the mid- or upper-80s Fahrenheit range at times topping 90 degrees.

ANOTHER BELOW-AVERAGE BUILD EXPECTED

Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 17 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

Early injection estimates for Thursday's Energy Information Administration storage report range from 19 billion to 50 billion cubic feet versus last year's build of 48 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 61 bcf.

EIA data last week showed that total U.S. gas inventories for the week ended July 13 climbed to 3.163 trillion cubic feet, about 77 percent full and a level not normally reached until mid-September.

The weekly build again trimmed both the surplus to last year and the five year average, but there's about 500 bcf more gas in inventory this year than last year, a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions due to storms.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 260 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October.

STILL-HIGH PRODUCTION

While traders said U.S. gas production has slowed slightly this year, they note that output is still flowing at near an all-time peak despite a steady decline in dry gas drilling.

Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by four to 518, the eighth decline in nine weeks and the lowest count since August 1999.

A 45 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for the second week, dropping two to 1,164. But the horizontal count is still not far below the all-time high of 1,193 hit nine weeks ago.

The shift to more horizontal drilling has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Andrew Hay)