NEW YORK, July 26 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures trimmed morning gains but remained slightly higher early
Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory
build that matched market expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 26 billion
cubic feet to 3.189 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts
polled by Reuters had expected a 26 bcf gain.
At about 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), front-month gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 2 cents at
$3.09 per million British thermal units after swinging between
$3.059 and $3.118 right after the report.
Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30
a.m., the front month was trading between $3.09 and $3.10.
(Reporting By Joe Silha)