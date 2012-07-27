* Front month Aug futures expire lower, longs take profits

* Fairly warm forecasts for the next two weeks help limit downside

* Record inventories, high production keep buyers cautious (Adds analyst quote, Baker Hughes rig data, spread data, updates prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. natural gas futures, pressured by some long liquidation or profit taking ahead of the August contract expiration, ended lower on Friday, but supportive inventory data and warm weather forecasts for the next two weeks helped limit the downside.

Widespread heat this month has stirred up demand and slowed storage builds to below average for 13 straight weeks. That has pulled a record inventory surplus to year-ago down nearly 45 percent from late-March highs and helped back recent gains.

With more heat in the forecast for the next two weeks, particularly in the Midwest, traders expect weekly storage builds to remain below average and further whittle down the still-huge surplus to year-ago and the five-year average.

"Prices were drifting a little lower late this week ahead of expiration, but we've had a lot of warm weather, and I haven't seen any reports calling for a sizeable break in the heat," said Tom Saal, senior vice president at INTL Hencorp Futures.

Technical traders also said the front contract was overbought and due for a profit taking pullback after gaining 11 percent in six of seven previous sessions.

Front-month August gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange expired 9.5 cents lower, or 3.1 percent, at $3.01 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.996 and $3.11.

The price weakness in the front contract widened spreads to winter months, with the December premium to August gaining 4.7 cents to 45.8 cents. That spread hit 33.8 cents on Tuesday, its narrowest in at least two years.

Early this year, decade-low prices below $2 helped tighten the supply/demand balance for gas by prompting many utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

Record heat this summer, particularly in the Midwest but also at times in the Northeast, lifted demand further and helped drive gas prices up nearly 65 percent from spring lows, hitting a seven-month high near $3.20 early this week.

But many traders see only limited upside from here with peak summer heat likely to fade in the next few weeks and storage and production still at or near record highs.

Private forecaster MDA EarthSat still expects heat to continue, particularly for the Midwest, for the next two weeks.

Some traders also caution that as gas prices push above the $3 mark, many utilities that switched this year from coal to cheaper gas to generate power could move back to coal.

PRODUCTION, STILL NEAR RECORD HIGHS

Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell this week by 13 to 505, the eighth decline in nine weeks and the lowest count since July 1999.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have moved rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for a third straight week, dropping 13 to 1,151. But the horizontal count is just 3.5 percent below the all-time high of 1,193 set in mid-May.

The shift to more horizontal drilling has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

ANOTHER LIGHT WEEKLY BUILD

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 26 billion cubic feet to 3.189 trillion cubic feet.

While the build matched the Reuters poll estimate and was viewed as neutral by some, others saw it as supportive, noting it fell well short of last year's gain of 48 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 61 bcf.

The weekly gain trimmed the surplus to last year by 22 bcf to 487 bcf, or 18 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 35 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus to 435 bcf, or 16 percent.

But total storage stands at about 80 percent full, a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 240 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 18 bcf to 33 bcf versus last year's build of 43 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 56 bcf. (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)