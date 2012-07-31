* Front-month contract hits 7-1/2-month high, then slips

* Warm Northeast, Midwest forecasts underpin prices

* Record inventories, high production keep buyers cautious

* Coming up: Reuters natural gas storage poll on Wednesday (Releads, adds analyst quote, spread data, updates prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, July 31 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended slightly lower on Tuesday on profit-taking, but warm weather forecasts and expectations for another light weekly build in inventories helped limit the downside.

For the month of July the nearby contract gained nearly 14 percent as record or near-record heat helped drive strong demand for air-conditioning and slow storage builds.

While the gain fell short of June's 16.6 percent rise, which was the biggest monthly run up since September 2009, it was the fourth consecutive higher monthly settle for the front contract.

Decade-low prices below $2 per mmBtu this spring tightened the supply/demand balance for gas by prompting many electric utilities to switch from coal to cheap gas for power generation.

Then record heat this summer, particularly in the Midwest but also at times in the East, lifted demand further and helped drive gas prices up nearly 70 percent from the spring lows.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled Tuesday at $3.209 per million British thermal units, off 0.5 cent on the day but up 38.5 cents from the $2.824 settlement on June 29. The front contract notched a 7-1/2-month high of $3.277 at midday.

Relative weakness in deferred contracts narrowed spreads to winter months for a second day, with the December premium to September losing 1.8 cents to 37 cents. That spread hit 34.8 cents early last week, its narrowest in at least two years.

Storage builds have fallen below the seasonal norm for 13 straight weeks, and with more high temperatures on the horizon, traders expect weekly injections to remain below average and further whittle down the huge surplus compared to a year ago and the five-year average.

"The temperature outlook remains supportive, with warmer than normal temperatures forecast for most of the continent through August 14 that are likely to translate into below average storage injections," Tim Evans, analyst at Citi Futures Perspective, said in a report.

AccuWeather.com moderated its temperature outlook on Tuesday for the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, but still expects readings in both areas mostly to average above normal this week and next as highs at times top 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius).

Despite recent price gains, many traders remain skeptical of the upside, noting peak summer heat is likely to fade in the next few weeks and storage and production are still at or near record highs.

Traders also caution that, as gas prices push above $3, many utilities that opted this year to use gas for power generation could move back to coal, further slowing demand.

STUBBORNLY HIGH PRODUCTION

The Energy Information Administration's monthly gross natural gas production report on Tuesday showed that May output held unchanged from April at 72.39 billion cubic feet per day, just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcfd.

Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas prices might finally slow record output, but production is still at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month.

The gas-directed rig count has declined in eight of the last nine weeks, sinking to its lowest in 13 years.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 46 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

ANOTHER LIGHT WEEKLY BUILD AHEAD

Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA storage report range from 16 to 28 bcf, with most in the low 20s. Stocks rose an adjusted 43 bcf in the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for the week is 56 bcf.

It would be the 14th straight week in which the storage injection has fallen below the seasonal norm.

Data last week from the EIA showed that gas inventories for the week ended July 20 climbed to 3.189 trillion cubic feet, a record for this time of year and a level not normally reached until mid-September.

While both the surplus to last year and the five-year average have been declining, there is still almost 500 bcf more gas in inventory this year than last year, a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 240 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson and Carol Bishopric)