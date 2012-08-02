* Front month below Tuesday's 7-1/2-month spot high

* Hot weather still on tap in most long-term outlooks

* Recent storage data, drilling rig data supportive

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. natural gas futures slid nearly 3 percent in early trading Thursday, with traders again blaming profit-taking after this week's 7-1/2-month spot chart high as well as some moderating long-term weather outlooks.

But with near-term heat still baking much of the nation, a stir in tropical activity and expectations for another light weekly inventory build, most expect limited downside.

Others said prices should have a hard time remaining well above the $3 level, where gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation.

As of 9:16 a.m. EDT (1316 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.085 per million British thermal units, down 8.6 cents, or nearly 3 percent.

Since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 in late April, gas futures are up 62 percent on signs that record production is slowing and demand is picking up as electric utilities switch from coal to gas.

ANOTHER LIGHT WEEKLY STORAGE BUILD

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 26 billion cubic feet to 3.189 trillion cubic feet.

The build matched Reuters poll estimates but fell well short of the year-earlier gain of 48 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 61 bcf. It is the 13th straight week builds have fallen below seasonal norms.

Most traders and analysts expect weekly EIA data will show a build of about 23 bcf when it is released today at about 10:30 a.m. EDT, a Reuters poll showed.

Stocks rose an adjusted 43 bcf in the same week last year, and on average over the past five years have gained 56 bcf that week.

Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 16 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

Last week's injection trimmed the surplus to last year to 487 bcf, or 18 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced the excess to the five-year average to 435 bcf, or 16 percent.

But total storage stands about 80 percent full, a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 240 bcf to avoid reaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October.

STUBBORNLY HIGH PRODUCTION

The EIA monthly gross natural gas production report on Tuesday showed that May output held unchanged from April at 72.39 bcf per day, just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcfd.

Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas prices might finally slow record output, but production is still at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month.

The gas-directed rig count has declined in eight of the last nine weeks, sinking to its lowest level in 13 years.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 46 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

The National Weather Service's 6- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday again called for above-normal temperatures for nearly the entire nation, with some below-normal readings only on the extreme West Coast and normal readings along the Gulf Coast and in Florida.

On the nuclear front, total outages tallied 5,400 megawatts, or 5 percent of U.S. capacity on Thursday, down from 5,800 MW out on Wednesday and 6,100 MW out a year ago but above the five-year outage rate of 4,500 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Five was headed for the Windward Islands on Thursday. Elsewhere tropical cyclone formation was not expected over the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production.

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)