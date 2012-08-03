* Front month well below Tuesday's 7-1/2-month spot high
* Hot weather still on tap for some long-term outlooks
* Stir in tropical activity has some traders cautious
* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. natural gas futures slid
slightly in early trading Friday, extending losses for a fourth
straight day amid continued long liquidation and some milder
long-term weather outlooks.
But a recent stir in tropical activity and near-term heat
baking much of the nation was expected to limit more downside,
traders said.
Others said prices should have a hard time breaking back
above the $3 level, where gas loses much of its appeal over coal
for power generation.
As of 9:22 a.m. EDT (1322 GMT), front-month September
natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange
were at $2.907 per million British thermal units, down 1.3
cents.
The front month slid nearly 8 percent on Thursday, its
biggest one-day loss in nearly three years. On Tuesday the
nearby contract rose as high as $3.277, its highest level since
December.
Gas prices hit decade-lows below $2 this spring but
rebounded about 65 percent amid record heat this summer and
increased demand from utilities switching from coal to cheaper
gas.
The heat has also slowed storage builds below the seasonal
norm for 14 straight weeks and pulled a record inventory surplus
to year-ago down nearly 47 percent from late-March highs.
BIGGER THAN EXPECTED BUILD, STORAGE AT RECORD HIGH
Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.217 trillion cubic
feet.
The build came in above Reuters poll estimates for a 23 bcf
build, but it again fell well short of the year-earlier gain of
43 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 56
bcf.
Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations
that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable
levels in the 15 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.
The injection last week trimmed the surplus to last year to
472 bcf, or 17 percent, above the same week in 2011. It also
sliced the excess versus the five-year average to 407 bcf, or 14
percent.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
But total storage remains at record highs for this time of
year and, at 78 percent full, stands at a level not normally
reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks, which lost
6 bcf last week, are at 83 percent of estimated capacity.
Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices
to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels
that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.
The EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf
by the end of October.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 20 bcf to 32 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 31 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 45 bcf.
HIGH PRODUCTION
Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig
report on Friday. Last week's data showed the gas-directed rig
count fell for the ninth time in 10 weeks, hitting its lowest
level in 13 years.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, and a 46 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last
nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting
serious about slowing record output.
But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
EIA's gross gas production report this week showed May
output was unchanged from April at 72.39 bcf per day, just shy
of January's record of 72.74 bcfd.
Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas
prices might finally slow record output, but production is still
at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's 6- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday again called for above-normal temperatures for
nearly the entire nation, with some normal readings along the
Gulf Coast, in Florida and parts of the Midwest.
On the nuclear front, total outages tallied 5,600 megawatts,
or 6 percent of U.S. capacity, on Friday, up from 5,400 MW out
on Thursday and a five-year outage rate of 4,700 MW, but below
the 6,800 MW out a year ago.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low pressure
system south of the Cape Verde Islands had a 30 percent chance
of further development, while a surface trough over the Bahamas
had a 10 percent chance to develop further. Topical Storm
Ernesto was expected to move across the Windward Islands on
Friday. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through
Nov. 30.
The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico
accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20
percent of U.S. oil production.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by John Wallace)