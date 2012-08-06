* Front month well below last week's 7-1/2-month high

* Milder weather on tap in longer-term forecasts

* Stir in tropical activity has some traders cautious

* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Aug 6 U.S. natural gas futures seesawed on either side of unchanged in early trading Monday, with traders expecting milder weather in long-term outlooks to make for a fifth straight session of losses.

But a recent stir in tropical activity and some lingering heat near-term baking much of the nation could limit the downside.

Others said prices will have a hard time breaking back above the $3 level, where gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation.

As of 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.88 per million British thermal units, up 0.3 cent.

The front month slid 10.5 percent in the previous four sessions, its biggest four-day drop in more than two months.

Last Tuesday the nearby contract rose as high as $3.277, its highest level since December.

Gas prices hit decade-lows below $2 this spring but rebounded about 65 percent amid record heat this summer and increased demand from utilities switching from coal to cheaper gas.

The heat has also slowed storage builds below the seasonal norm for 14 straight weeks and pulled a record inventory surplus to year-ago down nearly 47 percent from late-March highs.

STORAGE REMAINS BLOATED

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.217 trillion cubic feet.

The build came in above Reuters poll estimates for a 23 bcf build, but it again fell well short of the year-earlier gain of 43 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 56 bcf.

Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 15 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

The weekly injection trimmed the surplus to last year to 472 bcf, or 17 percent, above the same week in 2011. It also sliced the excess versus the five-year average to 407 bcf, or 14 percent.

But total storage remains at record highs for this time of year and, at 78 percent full, stands at a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks, which lost 6 bcf last week, are at 83 percent of estimated capacity.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.

The EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October.

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 20 bcf to 32 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 31 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 45 bcf.

HIGH PRODUCTION

Baker Hughes drilling rig data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the 10th time in 11 weeks this week to a 13-year low of 498.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output.

But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

EIA's gross gas production report this week showed May output was unchanged from April at 72.39 bcf per day, just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcfd.

Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas prices might finally slow record output, but production is still at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

The National Weather Service's 6 to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal temperatures for about the western half of the nation and along the East Coast, but normal or below-normal readings were expected for the remainder of the East.

On the nuclear front, total outages were at 6,300 megawatts, or 6 percent of U.S. capacity, on Monday, up from 5,600 MW out on Friday, 6,200 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of 4,300 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center Tropical Storm Ernesto was expected to pass north of the coast of Honduras on Monday. Elsewhere tropical cyclone formation was not expected during the next 48 hours.

The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)