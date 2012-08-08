* Front month still below last week's 7-1/2-month high

* Milder weather on tap for consuming regions

* Stir in tropical activity has some traders cautious

* Coming Up: EIA oil data Wednesday, EIA gas data Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. natural gas futures edged lower in early trading Wednesday after two straight days of gains, as milder weather on tap in long-term forecasts was expected to curb demand.

Most traders also said prices could have a hard time breaking back above the $3 per million British thermal units level, where gas tends to lose much of its appeal over coal for power generation.

As of 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.916 per mmBtu, down 4.8 cents, or a little more than 1 percent.

The front month rose on Monday and climbed nearly 2 percent on Tuesday following a four-day slide of more than 10 percent slide last week.

The nearby contract rose to $3.277 just over a week ago, its highest level since December.

Gas prices hit decade-lows below $2 in the spring but rebounded about 65 percent amid record heat this summer and increased demand from utilities switching from coal to cheaper gas.

The heat has also slowed storage builds below the seasonal norm for 14 straight weeks and pulled a record inventory surplus, compared with year-ago levels, down nearly 47 percent from late-March highs.

STORAGE REMAINS BLOATED

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.217 trillion cubic feet.

The build came in above Reuters poll estimates for a 23 bcf build, but it again fell well short of the year-earlier gain of 43 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 56 bcf.

Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 15 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

The weekly injection trimmed the surplus to last year to 472 bcf, or 17 percent, above the same week in 2011. It also sliced the excess versus the five-year average to 407 bcf, or 14 percent.

But total storage remains at record highs for this time of year and, at 78 percent full, stands at a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks, which lost 6 bcf last week, are at 83 percent of estimated capacity.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.

The EIA on Tuesday revised its estimate for end of October gas in storage to 3.954 tcf from a previous 4.002 tcf estimate.

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 23 bcf to 38 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 31 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 45 bcf.

HIGH PRODUCTION

Baker Hughes drilling rig data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the 10th time in 11 weeks to a 13-year low of 498.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output.

But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

EIA's gross gas production report this week showed May output was unchanged from April at 72.39 bcf per day, just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcfd.

Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas prices might finally slow record output, but production is still at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month.

The EIA, in its short-term energy outlook released Tuesday trimmed its estimate for domestic gas production growth in 2012, but still expects output this year to be up 3.8 percent from 2011's record levels.

The agency said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.5 bcf per day to a record 68.72 bcfd, down slightly from its July outlook that had output this year at 68.98 bcf daily.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday called for above-normal temperatures for most of the western half of the nation and normal readings elsewhere.

On the nuclear front, total outages were at 5,900 megawatts, or 6 percent of U.S. capacity, on Wednesday, down from 6,000 MW out on Tuesday and 7,300 MW out a year ago, but up from a five-year outage rate of 5,100 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ernesto had been downgraded to a tropical storm over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. A tropical wave about 700 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands had a 30 percent chance to develop further, while the remnants of post-tropical Florence well east of the Leeward Islands had a very low chance to regenerate in the next 48 hours.

Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation was not expected.

The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico federal offshore region accounts for about 23 percent of total U.S. crude oil production and about 7 percent of total U.S. dry natural gas production.

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by John Wallace)