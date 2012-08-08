* Front futures end lower, first drop in three sessions
* Extended forecasts revised milder for key consuming
regions
* Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natural gas storage data Thursday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Aug 8 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended lower on Wednesday after two straight days of
gains, pressured by profit taking ahead of Thursday's weekly
inventory report and slightly milder revisions to extended
weather forecasts that could slow demand.
"Some of the temperatures seem to be easing off, which may
be encouraging profit taking, and there's concern that gas
prices above $3 (per mmBtu) could prompt some utilities to
switch back to coal," said Steve Platt, analyst at Archer
Financial in Chicago.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 3.1 cents, or 1 percent, at $2.933 per
million British thermal units after trading between $2.897 and
$2.987. The front contract hit a 7-1/2-month high of $3.277
early last week.
Relative strength in back months widened spreads to winter
months for a third day, with the December premium to September
gaining 4.7 cents to 49.2 cents. Just two weeks ago, that spread
hit 34.8 cents, its narrowest in at least two years.
While the front month held support early this week at the
40-day moving average at $2.81, chart traders said prices seemed
to be capped by resistance at $3. Most agreed the contract
needed to close above $3 to set the stage for more upside.
Gas demand perked up this year after prices in the spring
slid to 10-year lows below $2 and prompted many utilities to
switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.
Then some record heat this summer lifted demand further and
helped slow weekly inventory builds to below average for 14
straight weeks, pulling a huge inventory surplus down some 47
percent from late March highs.
That trend is expected to continue in Thursday's gas storage
report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, with
traders and analysts polled by Reuters expecting stocks to have
increased by 30 billion cubic feet last week.
Storage rose an adjusted 31 bcf in the same week last year,
while the five-year average increase for that week is 45 bcf.
Some traders agree that as prices push above $3, some
utilities could move back to coal. That would slow overall gas
usage and raise the possibility of bigger weekly storage builds.
Many remained skeptical of further upside, with peak summer
heat likely to fade in a few weeks, and storage and production
still running at or near record highs.
AccuWeather .com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to remain near normal or
slightly below normal for the next week, with highs mostly
ranging from the high-70s to low-80s Fahrenheit.
STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD
Data last week from EIA showed that total domestic gas
inventories for the week ended July 27 climbed to 3.217 trillion
cubic feet, still a record high for that time of year.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Despite the steady decline in the storage surplus to last
year and the five-year average, total stocks stand at about 78
percent full, a level not normally reached until mid-September.
Producing-region stocks are at 83 percent of estimated capacity.
Concerns remain that excess storage gas could drive prices
to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels
that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.
EIA on Tuesday revised its estimate for end of October gas
in storage to 3.954 tcf from a previous 4.002 tcf estimate.
STUBBORNLY HIGH PRODUCTION
In its Short-term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday, EIA
trimmed its estimate for domestic natural gas production growth
in 2012, but still expects output to be up 3.8 percent from
2011's record levels.
The agency said it expected marketed natural gas production
in 2012 to rise by 2.5 bcf per day to a record 68.72 bcfd, down
only slightly from its July outlook.
EIA did say, however, that it expects a small drop in
production in coming months, reflecting losses from possible
hurricanes and declines related to the recent rig count slide.
Data from Baker Hughes showed the gas-directed rig count
fell last week by seven to 498, the 10th drop in 11 weeks and
the lowest count since late July 1999.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last
nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting
serious about slowing record output.
But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type
used to extract oil or gas from shale, rose for the first time
in four weeks, gaining four to 1,155. The horizontal count is
down just 3 percent from the record high of 1,193 set in May.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by David
Gregorio)