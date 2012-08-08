* Front futures end lower, first drop in three sessions

* Extended forecasts revised milder for key consuming regions

* Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natural gas storage data Thursday (Releads, adds analyst quote, technicals, spread data, updates prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Aug 8 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Wednesday after two straight days of gains, pressured by profit taking ahead of Thursday's weekly inventory report and slightly milder revisions to extended weather forecasts that could slow demand.

"Some of the temperatures seem to be easing off, which may be encouraging profit taking, and there's concern that gas prices above $3 (per mmBtu) could prompt some utilities to switch back to coal," said Steve Platt, analyst at Archer Financial in Chicago.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 3.1 cents, or 1 percent, at $2.933 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.897 and $2.987. The front contract hit a 7-1/2-month high of $3.277 early last week.

Relative strength in back months widened spreads to winter months for a third day, with the December premium to September gaining 4.7 cents to 49.2 cents. Just two weeks ago, that spread hit 34.8 cents, its narrowest in at least two years.

While the front month held support early this week at the 40-day moving average at $2.81, chart traders said prices seemed to be capped by resistance at $3. Most agreed the contract needed to close above $3 to set the stage for more upside.

Gas demand perked up this year after prices in the spring slid to 10-year lows below $2 and prompted many utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

Then some record heat this summer lifted demand further and helped slow weekly inventory builds to below average for 14 straight weeks, pulling a huge inventory surplus down some 47 percent from late March highs.

That trend is expected to continue in Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, with traders and analysts polled by Reuters expecting stocks to have increased by 30 billion cubic feet last week.

Storage rose an adjusted 31 bcf in the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 45 bcf.

Some traders agree that as prices push above $3, some utilities could move back to coal. That would slow overall gas usage and raise the possibility of bigger weekly storage builds.

Many remained skeptical of further upside, with peak summer heat likely to fade in a few weeks, and storage and production still running at or near record highs.

AccuWeather .com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to remain near normal or slightly below normal for the next week, with highs mostly ranging from the high-70s to low-80s Fahrenheit.

STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD

Data last week from EIA showed that total domestic gas inventories for the week ended July 27 climbed to 3.217 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for that time of year.

Despite the steady decline in the storage surplus to last year and the five-year average, total stocks stand at about 78 percent full, a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks are at 83 percent of estimated capacity.

Concerns remain that excess storage gas could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.

EIA on Tuesday revised its estimate for end of October gas in storage to 3.954 tcf from a previous 4.002 tcf estimate.

STUBBORNLY HIGH PRODUCTION

In its Short-term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday, EIA trimmed its estimate for domestic natural gas production growth in 2012, but still expects output to be up 3.8 percent from 2011's record levels.

The agency said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.5 bcf per day to a record 68.72 bcfd, down only slightly from its July outlook.

EIA did say, however, that it expects a small drop in production in coming months, reflecting losses from possible hurricanes and declines related to the recent rig count slide.

Data from Baker Hughes showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by seven to 498, the 10th drop in 11 weeks and the lowest count since late July 1999.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output.

But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type used to extract oil or gas from shale, rose for the first time in four weeks, gaining four to 1,155. The horizontal count is down just 3 percent from the record high of 1,193 set in May. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by David Gregorio)