* Front-month futures test and hold key support early * Milder weather forecasts should slow demand * Rising tropical activity keeps some sellers cautious (Adds analyst quote, technicals, weather, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Monday for the third time in four sessions, pressured by milder weather forecasts this week, but technical traders noted the front contract held above key chart support. Despite lingering triple-digit heat in parts of Texas this week, private forecaster MDA EarthSat noted another round of cooler changes to the six- to 10-day and 11- to 15-day outlooks for the eastern half of the nation. Some much-below-normal temperatures were possible for the Midwest. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 4.1 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $2.729 per million British thermal units after slipping early to a 6-1/2-week low of $2.715. The front month has lost about 15 percent so far this month as the worst of the summer heat seems to be fading. "I think we're in a neutral to negative market. We were looking at $2.71 as a decision point, but now I think it will take a close below $2.64 to give the market a more bearish tone," said Dean Rogers, analyst at Kase & Co in New Mexico. Technical traders noted there was a cluster of support points in the low- to mid-$2.70s including the mid-July lows, the 200-day moving average and the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement from the April low of $1.90 to the late-July high of $3.28. Some chart watchers said a break and close below $2.70 would likely set the stage for more downside, with next support seen at the 50 percent retracement in the $2.60 area and then at the trendline drawn off the April and June lows at about $2.50. (Chart graphic: link.reuters.com/cyj99s ) While milder weather this week should slow demand and pressure physical prices, traders said the downside may be limited in the near term as storm activity ramps up ahead of the peak of the hurricane season in September. But for now, there were no storm threats to Gulf of Mexico oil- and gas-producing facilities, the National Hurricane Center said on Monday. Traders noted prices have had a hard time holding above $3, a level that could prompt some utilities that have been using relatively cheap gas for power generation, to move back to coal. That would slow overall gas usage at a time when weather-related demand for air-conditioning was tapering off. LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS Some record heat this summer, mostly in the Midwest but also at times in the East, stirred strong demand for gas and helped slow weekly storage builds to below the seasonal norm for the last 15 weeks. While the inventory surplus to last year - which peaked in late March at nearly 900 billion cubic feet - has been cut almost in half, U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed that domestic gas inventories of 3.241 trillion cubic feet were still at record highs for this time. Total storage stands at 79 percent full, or a level not normally reached until mid-September. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. A Reuters poll on Friday showed that analysts expect inventories to peak this year at 3.973 tcf. Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 15 bcf to 40 bcf versus last year's build of 43 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 43 bcf. STUBBORNLY HIGH PRODUCTION Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week to 495, the 11th drop in 12 weeks and the lowest since late July 1999. The company also reported that horizontal rigs, the type used to extract oil or gas from shale, rose for the second straight week to 1,161. The horizontal count is down just 3 percent from the record high of 1,193 set in May. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output. But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. In its Short-term Energy Outlook last week, the EIA trimmed its estimate for domestic natural gas production growth in 2012. It expects output to be up 2.5 bcf per day, or 3.8 percent, from 2011's record levels. (Editing by Marguerita Choy and Dale Hudson)