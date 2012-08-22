* Storm seen headed to Florida, could disrupt eastern Gulf output * Record production, storage keep buyers cautious * Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Wednesday, driven by forecasts for warm weather that should lift power demand, and concerns that a storm headed into the Caribbean could strengthen into a hurricane and disrupt Gulf of Mexico gas production. Even though mild temperatures this week have slowed electricity use, traders said the warmer outlook for later this week and next week should again force homeowners and businesses to crank up air conditioners, which should support prices. Tropical Storm Isaac was expected to enter the Caribbean Sea late Wednesday and eventually strengthen into a hurricane. While most computer tracks show Isaac turning northwest toward Florida, traders noted it could still disrupt some offshore gas production in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. "The reason to show how wobbly these forecasts are is to highlight the uncertainty we have going into the back half of the week. Even if such a small slice of the production pie comes out of the Gulf Offshore ... incremental losses of production will restrain selling until the threat has passed," Gelber & Associates analyst Patrick Saunders said in a report. The U.S. National Hurricane Center was also monitoring Tropical Depression 10 in the central Atlantic. Early computer runs show that system tracking northwest, missing the Caribbean but possibly heading for the U.S. East Coast. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled up 5.1 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $2.826 per million British thermal units after trading in a narrow range between $2.772 and $2.857. The nearby contract has gained about 4 percent so far this week. Front futures hit a high this year of $3.28 three weeks ago as record heat in July kicked up demand, then slid to a seven-week low of $2.685 last week as forecasts seemed to moderate. On Tuesday, futures slid early on news that a federal court struck down an Environmental Protection Agency rule designed to limit harmful emissions from coal-burning power plants. But the front contract ended near unchanged as traders decided the ruling would have little near-term impact on gas prices. The ruling could pressure prices in 2013 and 2014 if utilities rethink plans to retire some coal-fired plants. That would reduce the need to build replacement generation that most likely would use gas to produce electricity. Most analysts agreed that rules on mercury emissions set for implementation in 2015 will be far more costly for the coal-fired generation industry. After a cool start to the week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to mostly average above normal late this week and early next week. Chart traders, noting the front contract had lost about 15 percent during the first half of August, said the market was due for a bounce, particularly ahead of Thursday's weekly inventory report and ahead of a weekend fraught with uncertainty about whether Isaac would shut in offshore gas supplies. Many traders remain skeptical of the upside, noting that peak summer heat is likely to fade in the next few weeks and storage and production are still at or near record highs. ANOTHER LIGHT STORAGE BUILD AHEAD Record heat this summer has helped slow weekly storage builds to below the seasonal norm for 16 straight weeks, and another relatively light injection was expected this week. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect inventories to have increased by 38 billion cubic feet when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly storage report on Thursday at about 10:30 a.m. EDT. Stocks rose an adjusted 66 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average increase for that week is 53 bcf. EIA data last week showed that gas inventories were still at record highs for this time of year. At 79 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally reached until the third week of September and offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) With summer heat winding down, concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that test the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of capacity. PRODUCTION HIGH DESPITE RIG DECLINES While the gas drilling rig count has fallen in 12 of the last 13 weeks to a 13-year low, traders note there is little evidence that producers have slowed record output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Dry gas drilling may be largely uneconomical at current prices, but the associated gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells is likely to keep gas production at a record high for a second straight year. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy, John Wallace, Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)