* Front month hits two-month low after EIA report * Storm concerns prompt some short-covering * Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 23 U.S. natural gas futures lost ground on Thursday, pressured by a bearish government report on inventories, but concerns about a storm in the Caribbean prompted some shorts to cover and helped lift prices from morning lows. The U.S. Energy Information Administration report, showing gas inventories rose last week by a larger-than-expected 47 billion cubic feet to 3.308 trillion cubic feet, triggered a selloff that briefly drove front-month futures to a two-month low. Amid the bearish data, traders kept a close eye on Tropical Storm Isaac as it moved westward in the eastern Caribbean. "The fact that Tropical Storm Isaac is still aimed at Florida is a mixed bag of concern. There are still limits to going short against tropical activity going into a weekend," Gelber & Associates analyst Patrick Saunders said, noting shorts likely opted to take profits at the lows because of the storm. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 2.4 cents, or nearly 1 percent, at $2.802 per million British thermal units after sinking to $2.682 right after the EIA report. It was the lowest for the nearby contract since late June. The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects Isaac to strengthen into a hurricane late on Friday or early Saturday and turn northwest toward Florida. Traders said shorts were likely to remain nervous heading into the weekend. The NHC track shows Isaac possibly steering into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, which could disrupt some offshore gas production and help support prices in the near term. They said rising tropical activity this week served as a reminder that the peak of the hurricane season in September was still ahead. Gas prices, down about 13 percent so far this month, have been struggling over the last two weeks to hold above key technical support in the $2.70 area. Most chart-watchers agree a close below that level would set the stage for more downside, with next support seen at the 50 percent retracement in the $2.60 area and then at the up trendline in the low-$2.50s drawn off the April and June lows. (Chart graphic: link.reuters.com/zeb32t ) While temperatures have moderated somewhat from the record heat in July, traders said the still-warm outlook for the Midwest and Northeast should help support prices by again forcing homeowners and businesses to crank up air conditioners. But many traders remain skeptical of any upside, noting that peak summer heat is likely to fade in the next couple of weeks and storage and production are still at or near record highs. STORAGE BUILD ABOVE EXPECTATIONS Despite a weekly build above expectations, record heat this summer has stirred strong demand for gas and helped slow storage builds to below the seasonal norm for the last 17 weeks. The build came in above the Reuters poll estimate of 38 bcf, but fell well short of last year's gain of 66 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 53 bcf. It trimmed the surplus to last year by 19 bcf to 423 bcf, or 15 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 6 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus to 357 bcf, or 12 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While a huge inventory surplus, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf above a year earlier, has been cut in half, storage remains at record highs for this time of year. At 81 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally reached until the third week of September and offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. With summer heat winding down, concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows this autumn if inventories climb to levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 47 bcf to 60 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 60 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 62 bcf. Some traders say that if prices again try to push above $3, some utilities that have been using relatively cheap gas for power generation could move back to coal. That would slow overall gas use and likely lead to bigger weekly stock builds. RIG DECLINES FAIL TO SLOW PRODUCTION Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday. The gas drilling rig count has fallen in 12 of the last 13 weeks to a 13-year low, but traders note there is little evidence that producers have slowed record output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Dry gas drilling may be largely uneconomical at current prices, but the associated gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells is likely to keep gas production at a record high for a second straight year. (Editing by Dale Hudson and Sofina Mirza-Reid)