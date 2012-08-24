* Front month still well below recent 7-1/2-month high * Warm weather on tap for consuming regions * Stir in tropical activity also supports prices * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early Friday, rising to a 2-1/2-week high in electronic trade, as Tropical Storm Isaac was expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico early next week as a hurricane and warm weather lingered in consuming regions. Isaac was expected to strengthen to a hurricane within the next 24 to 36 hours as it moved through the Caribbean on Friday toward Haiti, the National Hurricane Center said. Traders were concerned the storm could disrupt offshore energy operations in the Gulf. A low pressure system south of the Cape Verde Islands in the Atlantic had about a 30 percent chance to develop further in the next 48 hours. Strong nuclear power plant outages were also helping to support prices, but most traders expect futures to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level where gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation. As of 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.809 per mmBtu, up 0.7 cent, after rising as high as $2.877, its highest mark since Aug. 10. The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its highest mark since December. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above-normal temperatures across much of the nation, with below-normal readings only on the West Coast. On the nuclear front, total outages were about 8,700 megawatts, or 9 percent of U.S. capacity, up from about 8,300 MW out on Thursday and a five-year average outage rate of about 5,800 MW, but below the 9,200 MW out a year ago. STORAGE STILL BLOATED Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by a larger-than-expected 47 billion cubic feet to 3.308 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) But despite the build coming in above weekly expectations for a 38-bcf gain, it was below both last year's rise of 66 bcf and a five-year average gain of 53 bcf for that week, a 17th straight week storage builds have fallen below seasonal norms. The build trimmed the surplus to last year 423 bcf, or 15 percent, above the same week in 2011. It also cut the excess versus the five-year average to 357 bcf, or 12 percent. While a huge inventory surplus, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf above a year earlier, has been cut in half, storage remains at record highs for this time of year. At 81 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally reached until the third week of September and offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. With summer heat winding down, concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows this autumn if inventories climb to levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 47 bcf to 60 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 60 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 62 bcf. RIG DECLINES FAIL TO SLOW PRODUCTION Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday. The gas drilling rig count has fallen in 12 of the last 13 weeks to a 13-year low, but traders note there is little evidence that producers have slowed record output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Dry gas drilling may be largely uneconomical at current prices, but the associated gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells is likely to keep gas production at a record high for a second straight year. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)