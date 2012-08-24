* Short covering on storm props up prices overnight * Prices slip later on milder September weather, storage (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Friday, reversing early gains as traders shrugged off concerns about possible storm-related supply disruptions and focused instead on swelling inventories and forecasts for moderating weather. Traders said short covering propped up gas futures prices early amid worries that Tropical Storm Isaac could steer into the Gulf of Mexico and force producers to shut in some supply. But with inventory builds likely to pick up as temperatures finally begin to moderate from some record heat this summer, few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term. "Cooling loads have backed off this morning in the models for the next 10 days. That leaves CDDs (cooling degree days) only a hair above normal on net," Gelber & Associates analyst Patrick Saunders said in a report. "The breakdown of price ... shows some confidence from market shorts that prices could tumble into expiry." September gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Wednesday, ended down 10 cents, or 3.6 percent, at $2.702 per million British thermal units after stalling overnight at a two-week high of $2.877, then sinking to $2.698 late in the session. The nearby contract peaked this year in late July at $3.28 after record heat kicked up demand, then hit a two-month low of $2.682 on Thursday after a bearish weekly inventory report. While several companies including BP and Shell have begun evacuating nonessential workers from some offshore platforms, some traders dismissed concerns about possible supply cuts. They noted that Gulf of Mexico production makes up just 6 percent of total U.S. supply, down sharply from nine years ago when it provided more than 20 percent of the nation's output. The boom in shale gas production in the last five or six years has shifted most new drilling inland, providing a buffer against the fierce storms that can hit coastal facilities. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Isaac, currently located in the central Caribbean, could be near hurricane strength before reaching Hispaniola tonight. The NHC track shows the system possibly steering into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, which could disrupt some offshore gas production and lend some support to prices early next week. NHC was also monitoring a low pressure system in the eastern Atlantic, another reminder that the peak of the hurricane season in September was still ahead. While temperatures have moderated somewhat from the record heat in July, traders said there was still some warmth ahead for the Midwest and Northeast that should stir a little demand. Many traders remain skeptical of any upside, noting that peak summer heat is likely to fade in the next couple of weeks and storage and production are still at or near record highs. RIG DECLINES FAIL TO SLOW PRODUCTION Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count rose by two this week to 486 after slipping last week to a 13-year low. It was the first gain in the gas rig count in seven weeks and only the sixth increase this year. The nearly steady 48-percent drop in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type used to extract oil or gas from shale, increased for the third time in four weeks, adding six to 1,159. The horizontal count is down just 2.8 percent from the record high of 1,193 set in May. Dry gas drilling may be largely uneconomical at current prices, but the associated gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells is likely to keep gas production at a record high for a second straight year. STORAGE BUILD ABOVE EXPECTATIONS Most traders viewed Thursday's 47 billion cubic feet weekly inventory build as bearish, noting it came in well above the Reuters poll estimate of 38 bcf. The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed that gas inventories climbed last week to 3.308 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While a huge inventory surplus, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf above a year earlier, has been cut in half as record heat this summer slowed weekly builds, storage remains at record highs for this time of year. At 81 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally reached until the third week of September and offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. With summer heat winding down, concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows this autumn if inventories climb to levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 49 bcf to 62 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 60 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 62 bcf. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)