* Warm Northeast, Midwest weather forecasts prop up prices
* Bearish technicals drive front-month to 10-week low early
* Slow-moving Isaac heads inland; flooding expected
* Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday
(Recasts, adds analyst quote, Reuters storage poll, updates
prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Wednesday after four straight losing sessions, backed
by warm forecasts for late this week and next week, though high
supplies and bearish technicals limited buying in the expiring
September contract.
With inventories still at record highs for this time of
year, and production flowing at or near an all-time peak,
traders mostly shrugged off concerns about Hurricane Isaac,
citing few worries about gas supplies.
Front-month September gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange expired up 2 cents at $2.634 per million
British thermal units after sinking early to a 10-week low of
$2.575.
"Much of the country looks above normal next week, and that
heat supported some liftoff from the lows today," Gelber &
Associates analyst Patrick Saunders said in a report, adding the
market was getting oversold, which also triggered some buying.
The front contract, which hit its high for the year at $3.28
in late July, lost 7.5 percent in the previous four sessions. It
is still down 18 percent so far this month as temperatures eased
from the record heat seen in July and slowed overall demand.
Isaac slammed into the Louisiana coast early Wednesday. But
the storm, which on Wednesday had halted nearly 75 percent of
daily offshore Gulf gas production, or 3.2 billion cubic feet,
was not expected to do any long-term damage to offshore oil and
gas producing facilities.
Analysts estimate that Isaac will have shut in more than 12
bcf of supply this week before production returns to normal.
Severe onshore flooding that could damage refineries, power
plants, gas processing plants and compressor stations was the
main threat from Isaac, which was poised to move inland at a
relatively slow 6 mph.
Chart traders said Monday's front-month close below key
support at $2.70, followed by a second lower close on Tuesday,
turned the chart picture bearish and set the stage for more
downside.
But some noted the market was oversold and due for a bounce
this week, particularly ahead of Thursday's weekly inventory
report.
With Fibonacci retracement support in the $2.60 area
breached Wednesday morning, traders pegged next support along
the up trendline in the mid-$2.50s drawn from the April and June
lows. Further buying was expected at $2.50.
Some expect Isaac to have a bearish impact, slowing demand
in the South and Midwest as heavy clouds and rain cool inland
temperatures.
While temperatures have moderated somewhat from the record
heat in July, traders said lingering warmth was expected this
week in the Midwest and Northeast, key gas consuming regions,
which should stir demand.
But private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects the heat to pull
out of the Northeast next week. It said most of the eastern half
of the nation should see seasonal temperatures by late next
week.
Most analysts agree that gas prices need to stay well below
$3 heading into autumn in order to encourage utilities to burn
gas rather than coal to generate power. A loss of that demand
could lead to larger weekly storage builds and stir concerns
about inventories testing total capacity limits before winter.
HIGH STORAGE, OUTPUT
Record heat this summer has helped slow weekly storage
builds to below the seasonal norm for 17 straight weeks, but
with summer heat fading, builds are expected to pick up.
Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect inventories to
have increased by 61 billion cubic feet when the U.S. Energy
Information Administration releases its weekly storage report on
Thursday at about 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
Stocks rose an adjusted 60 bcf during the same week last
year. The five-year average increase for that week is 62 bcf.
EIA data last week showed that gas inventories were still at
record highs for this time, hovering at a level not normally
reached until the third week of September.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count has fallen in
12 of the last 14 weeks to a 13-year low, traders note there is
little evidence so far that gas output is slowing.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
Dry gas drilling may be largely uneconomical at current
prices, but the associated gas produced from more profitable
shale oil and shale gas liquids wells is likely to keep gas
production at a record high for a second straight year.
(Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Sofina
Mirza-Reid and John Wallace)