* Milder weather on tap for consuming regions next month * Isaac storm shut-ins expected to resume service soon * Coming up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. natural gas futures edged lower early on Friday, pressured by long-term forecasts calling for mild autumn weather in consuming regions that should curb any late-season cooling or early-season heating demand. With former Hurricane Isaac now inland over the mid-Continent and most offshore energy producers expecting to restaff and restart Gulf of Mexico production on Friday or this weekend, most traders said shut-ins would start to dwindle. Isaac came ashore late on Tuesday in southeastern Louisiana, leaving nearly 1 million residents along the Gulf Coast without power. By late Thursday, local utilities said about 700,000 homes and businesses remained without power. The storm also forced the shutdown of nearly 73 percent, or more than 3.26 billion cubic feet per day, of offshore U.S. natural gas output. There were few reports of damage from the low-level Category 1 storm. Some traders said strong nuclear outages could help support prices in the coming weeks. Most, however, expect futures to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level at which gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation. As of 9:20 a.m. EDT (1320 GMT), front-month October natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.744 per mmBtu, down 0.4 cent. The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its highest mark since December. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for mostly below-normal temperatures in consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest and along the West Coast, and above-normal readings in the South and other parts of the West. On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 9,600 megawatts, or 9 percent of U.S. capacity on Friday, down from 9,800 MW out on Thursday, but up from 5,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 4,800 MW. STORAGE STILL BLOATED Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by a larger-than-expected 66 billion cubic feet to 3.374 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The build came in above expectations for a 61-bcf gain, as well as last year's rise of 60 bcf and a five-year average gain of 62 bcf for that week. It was the first time in 18 weeks the stock build exceeded the seasonal norm. The weekly build increased the surplus to last year to 429 bcf, or 15 percent, above the same week in 2011. It also added to the excess versus the five-year average, boosting that surplus to 361 bcf, or 12 percent. While a huge inventory surplus, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 billion cubic feet above a year earlier, has been cut in half, storage remains at record highs for this time of year. At 82 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally reached until late September and offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or further supply disruptions from storms. There are still concerns that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if stocks climb to levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 43 bcf to 59 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 62 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 60 bcf. DRILLING RIGS EDGE UP FROM 13-YEAR LOW Traders awaited the next Baker Hughes gas-drilling rig report due later on Friday. The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, gaining by two from the previous week's 13-year low to 486, data from the Houston-based oil services firm showed. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count rose for only the sixth time this year. The nearly steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. (Editing by Dale Hudson)