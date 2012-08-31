* Warm near-term forecast props up prices Friday * Front-month futures slide nearly 13 pct in August * Light storage build expected next week also lends support * Record high storage, production limit upside (Releads, adds analyst quote, EIA, Baker Hughes data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Friday for a third day, backed by warm weather that should boost air conditioning demand for the next few days, but bloated supplies and the milder mid month outlook were expected to keep buyers cautious. Traders, noting significant cuts in gas production this week from Hurricane Isaac, said expectations for a light weekly inventory build next week were lending some support. "There is still a lot of production shut in from Isaac, and the weather is hot this week and next week, so people are expecting a low storage build next week," said Steve Mosley at SMC Advisory Services in Arkansas. But with summer heat likely to fade in the next couple of weeks and inventories and production still at or near record highs, most traders remain skeptical of the upside. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 5.1 cents, or 1.9 percent, at $2.799 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.707 and $2.801. The front contract, which hit its high for the year at $3.28 in late July then slid to a 10-week low of $2.575 early this week, finished August down 12.8 percent, its biggest monthly loss in five months. Prices have been pressured this month as temperatures eased from the record heat seen in July and slowed overall demand. Isaac, now downgraded to a tropical depression, was pushing into the Midwest on Friday with heavy rainfall. About 68 percent of daily offshore Gulf gas production, or 3.1 billion cubic feet, was still shut in by the storm as of Friday, down from about 3.3 bcf on Thursday. A total of 15.2 bcf of output has been cut in the last 7 days. Production was expected to return to normal late this week or early next week. There were few reports of significant damage from Isaac to Gulf Coast energy facilities. The National Hurricane center is monitoring two storms in the Atlantic but both are expected to head north. There are no imminent storm threats to Gulf of Mexico gas production. While temperatures have moderated from the extremes seen in July, traders said lingering heat for the next few days in the Midwest and Northeast, key gas consuming regions, should stir more demand for electricity and help support physical prices. Private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects readings for most of the eastern half of the nation to moderate to normal or slightly below by late next week. STUBBORNLY-HIGH PRODUCTION Energy Information Administration data on Friday showed that gross natural gas production in June fell for the third time in five months, but traders noted the cuts have been small, with output of 72.37 billion cubic feet per day hovering just shy of January's record high of 72.74 bcf daily. Traders have been looking for signs that low gas prices might finally slow record output, but production is still running 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month. Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell 13 this week to a 13-year low of 473. The 49-percent drop in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Dry gas drilling may be largely uneconomical at current prices, but the associated gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells is likely to keep gas production at a record high for a second straight year. ABOVE AVERAGE STORAGE BUILD Most traders viewed Thursday's 66 bcf weekly inventory build as bearish, noting it came in above the Reuters poll estimate of 61 bcf and also above last year's gain and the five-year average increase for that week. It was the first time in 18 weeks that the stock build exceeded the seasonal norm. The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed that total domestic gas inventories climbed last week to 3.374 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While a huge inventory surplus, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 billion cubic feet above year-ago, has been cut in half, storage remains at record highs for this time of year. At 82 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally reached until late September and offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. There are still concerns that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if stocks climb to levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 21 bcf to 57 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 62 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 60 bcf. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Carol Bishopric)