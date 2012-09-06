* Traders view weekly storage build as supportive * Milder weather on tap for consuming regions weighs * Isaac storm shut-ins slowly return to service * Coming up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday (Recasts, changes analyst quote, updates prices to settlement) By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Thursday for the second straight day despite a smaller-than-expected weekly build to inventories, as weather forecasters predicted milder autumn weather for consuming regions. Shut-in offshore Gulf of Mexico production from Hurricane Isaac curbed this week's inventory build and should do the same to next week's injection, traders said. But most expect the milder long-term forecasts to curb any late-season cooling or early-season heating demand. "Today's natural gas inventory report was bullish on all counts for the short term and next week's report is also likely to be bullish as injections will underperform while the industry continues to recover from Isaac," said Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella. "That said, once the industry has fully recovered in about a week or so, we will be entering the shoulder season, where the only atypical pull on gas will be demand from coal to gas switching," he added. Most shut-in gas from Isaac has been returning to service over the past few days, with few reports of damage from the low-level Category 1 storm. Isaac came ashore last week in southeastern Louisiana, shutting more than 70 percent, or more than 3.26 billion cubic feet per day, of offshore U.S. natural gas production for most of last week. By Thursday only 21.28 percent, or 958 million cubic feet, of offshore gas production remained off line, a government report showed. The storage report from the U.S. Energy Information showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.402 trillion cubic feet. The build was below Reuters poll estimates for a 36 bcf build and well below the year-ago gain of 62 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 60 bcf. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) It was the 18th time in 19 weeks the weekly inventory build came in below the seasonal norm, having only exceeded the norm last week. Some traders said strong nuclear outages could support gas prices over the low-demand, autumn "shoulder" period, but most expect futures to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level at which gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation. Front-month October natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 1.9 cents, or less than 1 percent, to settle at $2.776 per mmBtu. The contract rose as high as $2.866 immediately following the release of the weekly storage data report. The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its highest mark since December. Other months ended lower as well, with the November contract losing 2.7 cents, or nearly 1 percent, to finish at $2.91, and winter months dropping about 3 cents each. In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 2 cents on average to $2.85, with late deals easing to 4 cents over the front month, from a 5-cent premium on Wednesday. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 fell 4 cents to $3.09. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for mostly normal temperatures in consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest and below-normal readings in the Southeast and along the West Coast. Above-normal readings were on tap for other parts of the West. On the nuclear front, outages totaled 8,200 megawatts, or 8 percent of U.S. capacity on Thursday, down from 8,900 MW out on Wednesday, but up from 6,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of 5,400 MW. Energy companies were monitoring a low-pressure system near the mouth of the Mississippi on Thursday. The National Hurricane Center said the system had a 40 percent chance for further development. STORAGE STILL BLOATED While a huge inventory surplus from the start of the injection season has been sliced by more than half, storage remains 395 bcf, or 13 percent, above last year's levels and 329 bcf, or nearly 11 percent, above the five-year average level. Stocks are at levels that still offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or further supply disruptions from storms. There are still concerns that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows if stocks climb to levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA storage report range from 25 bcf to 65 bcf versus a year-earlier gain of 80 bcf and a five-year average build of 72 bcf for that week. DRILLING RIGS SINK TO 13-YEAR LOW Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes gas drilling report expected late Friday. Last week's data showed the number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States slid by 13 the prior week to a 13-year low of 473. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count slid for the 13th time in 15 weeks. The nearly steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and David Gregorio)