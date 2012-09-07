BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive raises quarterly cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. natural gas futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange was halted due to technical issues, energy traders said on Friday. Front-month October natural gas futures on NYMEX last traded down 8 cents, or nearly 3 percent, at $2.696 per mmBtu just prior to 10 a.m. EDT. A CME spokesman was not immediately available for comment. CME Group is the parent of NYMEX.
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Customer trading volume of $253 billion in January 2017, 18% higher than December 2016
* Qtrly operating revenue $341.5 million versus $380.6 million