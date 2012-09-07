NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange resumed trading at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Friday after being halted for about an hour due to technical issues, a Reuters electronic feed showed.

As of 11:03 a.m. EDT, front-month October natural gas futures on NYMEX were down 8 cents, or nearly 3 percent, at $2.696 per million British thermal units.

NYMEX floor trading and clearing through ClearPort remained open and unaffected throughout the outage. Some orders had been canceled but trades were not canceled, a spokesman for NYMEX parent CME Group said.