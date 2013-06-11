* Front month posts 3-month low for fourth straight day
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. natural gas futures ended
lower on Tuesday for a second straight day, with milder
Northeast and Midwest weather forecasts and expectations for
another big inventory build again driving the front contract to
a three-month low.
Traders agreed that worries about the strong pace of
inventory restocking were likely to keep buyers nervous, at
least until a broader-based heat wave arrives and forces
homeowners and businesses to crank up their air conditioners.
"The market is finally realizing that demand is weak and
supply is there. The weather looks pretty moderate, and we
haven't seen any retrenchment (slowdown) in production," said
Steve Platt, analyst at Archer Financial in Chicago.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 7.6 cents, or 2 percent, at $3.724 per
million British thermal units after slipping late to a
three-month low of $3.722.
The front contract, which lost nearly 10 percent in the
previous two weeks, has posted a fresh three-month low in each
of the last four sessions.
Chart traders said the market was oversold and could bounce,
possibly on Wednesday ahead of a weekly inventory report the
following day. But most agreed the technicals recently turned
bearish as prices closed below some key support points, first at
$3.90 late last week and then at $3.80 on Tuesday.
MDA Weather Services said it still expected plenty of heat
in the south-central United States for the next 10 days but
noted the forecast turned cooler for key consuming areas in the
upper Midwest and Northeast.
Injection estimates for Thursday's Energy Information
Administration storage report range from 88 billion to 112
billion cubic feet, with most in the mid to high 90s. That would
be well above the 66-bcf build seen during the same week last
year and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count is
still hovering just above the 18-year low of 350, U.S. gas
production in 2013 has not slowed much, if at all, from last
year's record high.
(Rig graphic: link.reuters.com/nuz86t)
The EIA on Tuesday raised its estimate for domestic natural
gas production in 2013, expecting output this year to be up
about 1.2 percent from 2012. If realized, it would be the third
straight year of record production.
