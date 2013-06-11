* Front month posts 3-month low for fourth straight day * Weather forecasts moderate for Northeast, Midwest * Coming up: Reuters natural gas storage poll Wednesday (Adds analyst quote, EIA production data, updates technicals and closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Tuesday for a second straight day, with milder Northeast and Midwest weather forecasts and expectations for another big inventory build again driving the front contract to a three-month low. Traders agreed that worries about the strong pace of inventory restocking were likely to keep buyers nervous, at least until a broader-based heat wave arrives and forces homeowners and businesses to crank up their air conditioners. "The market is finally realizing that demand is weak and supply is there. The weather looks pretty moderate, and we haven't seen any retrenchment (slowdown) in production," said Steve Platt, analyst at Archer Financial in Chicago. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 7.6 cents, or 2 percent, at $3.724 per million British thermal units after slipping late to a three-month low of $3.722. The front contract, which lost nearly 10 percent in the previous two weeks, has posted a fresh three-month low in each of the last four sessions. Chart traders said the market was oversold and could bounce, possibly on Wednesday ahead of a weekly inventory report the following day. But most agreed the technicals recently turned bearish as prices closed below some key support points, first at $3.90 late last week and then at $3.80 on Tuesday. MDA Weather Services said it still expected plenty of heat in the south-central United States for the next 10 days but noted the forecast turned cooler for key consuming areas in the upper Midwest and Northeast. Injection estimates for Thursday's Energy Information Administration storage report range from 88 billion to 112 billion cubic feet, with most in the mid to high 90s. That would be well above the 66-bcf build seen during the same week last year and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count is still hovering just above the 18-year low of 350, U.S. gas production in 2013 has not slowed much, if at all, from last year's record high. (Rig graphic: link.reuters.com/nuz86t) The EIA on Tuesday raised its estimate for domestic natural gas production in 2013, expecting output this year to be up about 1.2 percent from 2012. If realized, it would be the third straight year of record production. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Jim Marshall and Chris Reese)