By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. natural gas futures slid
more than 1 percent on Thursday, pressured ahead of weekly
storage data expected to show another above-average increase in
domestic inventories.
Most traders and analysts forecast the data from the U.S.
government's Energy Information Administration to indicate a
build of about 96 billion cubic feet when it is released at
10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), a Reuters poll found.
Stocks rose an adjusted 66 bcf during the same week last
year, and on average over the past five years have risen 84 bcf
that week.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Traders also said that despite some heat in the South,
milder weather in the Northeast recently has curbed cooling
demand, while a quiet tropical front and below-normal nuclear
outages have also weighed on sentiment.
As of 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT), front-month July natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.722 per million British thermal units, down 5.5 cents, after
trading between $3.715 and $3.76.
The contract hit a three-month low of $3.71 on Wednesday,
after rising to a 21-month high of $4.444 on May 1.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day forecast
issued on Wednesday called for above-normal temperatures across
the Southeast and Texas and normal or below-normal readings
across the West, the Northeast and other northern-tier states.
Nuclear plant outages totaled 7,600 megawatts, or 8 percent
of U.S. capacity, up from 6,500 MW out on Wednesday, but down
from 10,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage
rate of 9,000 MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone
formation was not expected in the next 48 hours.
