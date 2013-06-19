* Front month well above recent 3-month spot chart low
* Nuclear power plant outages back below normal
* Tropical depression moving over Bay of Campeche
* Coming up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher early on Wednesday, extending gains for the third
straight day as forecasts for hotter weather across consuming
regions and a stir in tropical activity lent support.
The National Weather Service's latest six-to-10-day
forecast, issued on Tuesday, again called for above-normal
temperatures for most of the country, with normal readings only
along the Gulf Coast and in the Northwest.
Private forecaster MDA Weather Services also called for
above-normal readings everywhere but the Southeast in its six-
to-10-day outlook issued on Wednesday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression
Two, located in the Bay of Campeche early Wednesday, would move
toward the Mexican state of Veracruz late that day or early
Thursday. The system may near tropical storm strength when it
approaches the coast.
Gas traders do not expect the system to disrupt Gulf of
Mexico gas production but said it serves as a reminder that the
2013 hurricane season is in full swing.
At 9:19 a.m. EDT (1319 GMT), front-month July natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.953 per million British thermal units, up 4.8 cents, after
trading between $3.906 and $3.955, its highest mark since June
6.
The contract hit a three-month low of $3.71 last week, after
rising to a 21-month high of $4.444 on May 1.
Nuclear plant outages totaled 6,200 megawatts, or just 6
percent of U.S. capacity, down from 8,200 MW out on Tuesday,
9,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of
7,200 MW.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose
the prior week by 95 billion cubic feet to 2.347 trillion cubic
feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 86 bcf to 96 bcf, versus a 63-bcf build in the same week
last year and a five-year average rise of 80 bcf for that week.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)