* Warmer 6-15 day forecast for northern tier lifts prices * Mild Northeast, Midwest weather this week limits gains * No immediate storm threats to offshore Gulf production (Adds analyst quote, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Monday, backed by technical buying after three straight weekly losses and a warmer extended weather outlook for the Northeast and Midwest that should translate into more demand. "The weather forecasts over the weekend turned warmer, but I think this move up was more technical in nature, with short sellers unwinding positions to take profits," said Aaron Calder, analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston. Technical traders agreed front-month gas futures were oversold and due for a rebound after posting a 5-1/2-month low last week and shedding a total of 15 percent in the previous three weeks, their biggest three-week slide in eight months. Warmer weather forecasts for next week could increase demand for gas by forcing homeowners and businesses to use more air conditioning, but the South was expected to remain on the cool side, partly blunting the impact, traders said. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 8 cents, or 2.5 percent, at $3.31 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.244 and $3.361. The nearby contract posted a 5-1/2-month low of $3.129 late last week. Despite the rebound, many traders remain skeptical of the upside, with no broad-based heatwave on the horizon, inventories above normal and production flowing at or near a record peak. After a fairly cool week this week in the Northeast and Midwest, forecaster MDA Weather Services expects northern tier temperatures to trend warmer during the six- to 15-day period but remain well below the record heat seen in July. Strong gains in gas inventories over the last few weeks have raised concerns that storage could challenge last year's record highs by November. Weekly inventory builds reported by the Energy Information Administration have come in above the five-year average for two straight weeks, and more above average injections are expected in coming weeks. Early build estimates for Thursday's EIA storage report range from 62 billion to 79 billion cubic feet. Stocks rose by 20 bcf during the same year-ago week, while the five-year average increase for that week is 42 bcf. Total domestic gas inventories climbed to 2.941 trillion cubic feet in last week's report, slightly above the five-year average for the first time since late March. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count slipped by two last week to 386, its first drop since posting an 18-year low of 349 seven weeks ago. Recent rig count gains have stirred concerns that new investment in gas pipelines and processing plants, particularly in the East, will allow producers to pump even more supply into an already well-supplied market. The EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record high for a third straight year. Expectations for rising storm activity during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season in late August and September could keep sellers cautious and help support prices, but there are no immediate threats to offshore Gulf of Mexico gas production. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and John Wallace and Chris Reese)