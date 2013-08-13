* Above-seasonal temperatures seen in northern states
* South and Texas expected to shift cooler
* Nuclear plant outages remain below normal
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. natural gas futures fell
about 1 percent early on Tuesday, as healthy inventories,
below-normal nuclear plant outages and mixed weather outlooks
for the remainder of the summer weighed on prices.
While some above-normal temperatures were on tap for
consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest later this month,
traders said forecasts for cooler weather across the South and
Texas should offset any increased demand in the North.
But technical traders said the front-month contract was
oversold and due for a rebound after posting a 5-1/2 month low
last week and shedding 15 percent in the past three weeks, its
biggest three-week slide in eight months.
A stir in tropical activity could also keep traders
cautious.
At 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT), front-month September natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.276 per million British thermal units, down 3.4 cents, or
about 1 percent.
The contract tumbled to $3.129 late last week, which was a
contract low and the lowest mark for a spot contract since late
February, according to Reuters data.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for cool weather
across much of the eastern half of the country in its one- to
five-day outlook, trending warmer in the Midwest in the six- to
10-day period.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose 96 billion cubic feet last week to 2.941 trillion cubic
feet.
The build, however, included the reclassification of 14 bcf
of base gas to working gas in the West, helping to temper the
bearish sentiment of the above-expectation gain.
Total stocks stand about 9 percent below last year's record
high level, but are now 1 percent above the five-year average
level, rising above that mark for the first time since late
March.
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA gas storage
report range from 62 bcf to 79 bcf versus a year-ago build of 20
bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 42 bcf.
Nuclear plant outages totaled 3,900 megawatts, or 4 percent
of U.S. capacity, even with Monday's outages, but down from
8,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of
4,900 MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical wave in
the southwestern Caribbean Sea had a 30 percent chance of
becoming a tropical cyclone during the next five days. The
agency said conditions were expected to become more favorable
for development as the system moves toward the Yucatan Peninsula
and the southern Gulf of Mexico.
(Editng by Maureen Bavdek)