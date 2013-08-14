* Warmer 6-10 day forecast for northern tier backs gains
* Rising tropical activity also stirs some buying
* South and Texas expected to remain cool for next two weeks
* Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday
(Adds trader quote; updates storm report, closing prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Aug 14 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Wednesday, backed by concerns about rising tropical
activity and warmer forecasts for next week across northern-tier
states that should prompt more homeowners and businesses to turn
up their air conditioners.
Front futures had lost about 15 percent in the three weeks
ended on Friday, the biggest three-week slide in eight months as
summer temperatures cooled in key gas-consuming regions.
But the nearby contract has edged up 3.5 percent so far this
week as forecasts turned warmer and two tropical systems sprang
up to remind traders that the peak of the Atlantic hurricane
season in late August and early September was still ahead.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low pressure
system in the western Caribbean had a 60 percent chance of
further development in the next 48 hours.
Early computer tracks show that system steering toward the
Yucatan Peninsula and then into the southern Gulf of Mexico,
possibly disrupting some offshore oil and gas production.
A separate system in the eastern Atlantic Ocean was given a
70 percent chance of further development in the next 48 hours.
"I don't see a lot of upside unless we get a weather
surprise like another heat wave or a storm in the Gulf (of
Mexico)," said Tom Saal, senior vice president at INTL FCStone.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 5.7 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $3.342 per
million British thermal units after trading between $3.285 and
$3.376. The nearby contract posted a 5-1/2-month low of $3.129
late last week.
After a fairly cool week in the Northeast and Midwest,
forecaster MDA Weather Services expects northern-tier
temperatures to trend warmer next week, then moderate in the 11-
to 15-day outlook. Cooler weather is expected in Texas and the
Southeast for the next two weeks.
Despite the market's recent attempts to rally, many traders
remain skeptical of any upside, with inventories climbing above
normal, production flowing at or near a record peak and no
broad-based heat wave around to sustain a boost in demand.
Weekly inventory builds reported by the Energy Information
Administration have come in above the five-year average for two
straight weeks, and more above-average injections are expected
in coming weeks.
Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect to see an
increase of 70 billion cubic feet when the EIA releases its
weekly inventory report on Thursday. That would be well above
the 20 bcf build during the same year-ago week and the five-year
average increase for that week of 42 bcf.
EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories at
2.941 trillion cubic feet, slightly above the five-year average
for the first time since late March.
Recent Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count gains
have stirred concerns that new investment in gas pipelines and
processing plants will allow producers to pump even more supply
into an already well-supplied market.
The EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record
high for a third straight year.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek, Jim Marshall, Dan Grebler and James Dalgleish)