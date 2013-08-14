* Warmer 6-10 day forecast for northern tier backs gains * Rising tropical activity also stirs some buying * South and Texas expected to remain cool for next two weeks * Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday (Adds trader quote; updates storm report, closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 14 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Wednesday, backed by concerns about rising tropical activity and warmer forecasts for next week across northern-tier states that should prompt more homeowners and businesses to turn up their air conditioners. Front futures had lost about 15 percent in the three weeks ended on Friday, the biggest three-week slide in eight months as summer temperatures cooled in key gas-consuming regions. But the nearby contract has edged up 3.5 percent so far this week as forecasts turned warmer and two tropical systems sprang up to remind traders that the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season in late August and early September was still ahead. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low pressure system in the western Caribbean had a 60 percent chance of further development in the next 48 hours. Early computer tracks show that system steering toward the Yucatan Peninsula and then into the southern Gulf of Mexico, possibly disrupting some offshore oil and gas production. A separate system in the eastern Atlantic Ocean was given a 70 percent chance of further development in the next 48 hours. "I don't see a lot of upside unless we get a weather surprise like another heat wave or a storm in the Gulf (of Mexico)," said Tom Saal, senior vice president at INTL FCStone. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 5.7 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $3.342 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.285 and $3.376. The nearby contract posted a 5-1/2-month low of $3.129 late last week. After a fairly cool week in the Northeast and Midwest, forecaster MDA Weather Services expects northern-tier temperatures to trend warmer next week, then moderate in the 11- to 15-day outlook. Cooler weather is expected in Texas and the Southeast for the next two weeks. Despite the market's recent attempts to rally, many traders remain skeptical of any upside, with inventories climbing above normal, production flowing at or near a record peak and no broad-based heat wave around to sustain a boost in demand. Weekly inventory builds reported by the Energy Information Administration have come in above the five-year average for two straight weeks, and more above-average injections are expected in coming weeks. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect to see an increase of 70 billion cubic feet when the EIA releases its weekly inventory report on Thursday. That would be well above the 20 bcf build during the same year-ago week and the five-year average increase for that week of 42 bcf. EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories at 2.941 trillion cubic feet, slightly above the five-year average for the first time since late March. Recent Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count gains have stirred concerns that new investment in gas pipelines and processing plants will allow producers to pump even more supply into an already well-supplied market. The EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record high for a third straight year. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Jim Marshall, Dan Grebler and James Dalgleish)