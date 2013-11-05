* Above-normal temperatures on tap for consuming regions
* Prices remain below key technical support levels
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Nov 5 U.S. natural gas futures slid
for a seventh straight session early on Tuesday, pressured to
their lowest level in more than 2-1/2 months by forecasts for
above-normal temperatures that should curb heating demand and
delay storage withdrawals.
Technical traders noted the nearby contract remains well
below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, another
continued bearish sign.
With nuclear power plant outages below normal, a quiet
tropical front and near record-high production, most traders
expected more losses until sustained cold weather arrives.
At 9:18 a.m. EST (1418 GMT), front-month December natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.418 per million British thermal units, down 2.7 cents, or
less than 1 percent.
The nearby contract slid to $3.379 in overnight electronic
trading, a contract low and the lowest price for a front-month
contract since mid-August. It traded as high as $3.869 three
weeks ago, the highest price for a nearby contract since late
June.
The latest National Weather Service eight- to 14-day outlook
issued on Monday again called for above-normal temperatures for
nearly the entire nation, with some normal or below-normal
readings only in the West.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose the prior week by 38 billion cubic feet to 3.779 trillion
cubic feet, 3.1 percent below last year's level and 1.6 percent
above the five-year average level.
Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA storage report
range from 30 bcf to 45 bcf versus a 27 bcf build during the
same year-ago week and the five-year average increase of 36 bcf
for that week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone
formation was not expected for the next five days. The Atlantic
hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed
about 11,800 megawatts, or 12 percent of U.S. capacity, was
offline on Tuesday, down from 12,800 MW out on Monday, 27,500 MW
out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 20,400 MW.
(Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)