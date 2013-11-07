* Below-normal temperatures return to outlooks
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data 10:30 a.m. EST
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. natural gas futures rose
more than 3 percent early on Thursday, lifted for a third
straight day as weather forecasts for next week turned cooler
and traders expected a fairly light weekly build to inventories.
"Overnight natural gas futures rallied as revised weather
forecasts indicating colder weather than previously forecast
across the Midwest and Northeast next week provides a boost to
the market," said Addison Armstrong, senior director of market
research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Data from Thomson Reuters Natural Gas Analytics Group showed
a large uptick overnight in heating degree days over the six- to
10-day period, translating into about 6 billion cubic feet per
day higher consumption.
A Reuters survey showed traders and analysts expect weekly
data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a
build of about 35 bcf when it is released at 10:30 a.m. EST
(1530 GMT).
Stocks rose an adjusted 27 bcf during the same week a year
ago and on average over the past five years have gained 36 bcf
that week.
But despite the cooler outlook, some traders said near
record-high production, below-normal nuclear power plant outages
and a quiet tropical storm front could help curb more gains
until sustained cold weather arrives.
At 9:10 a.m. EST (1410 GMT), front-month December natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.61 per million British thermal units, up 11.2 cents, or just
over 3 percent.
The nearby contract slid to $3.379 on Tuesday, a contract
low and the lowest price for a front-month contract since
mid-August. It traded as high as $3.869 three weeks ago, the
highest price for a nearby contract since late June.
The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Wednesday called for below-normal temperatures in the
Northeast and along the West Coast, with above-normal readings
across the South and Texas.
Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic
inventories rose the prior week by 38 bcf to 3.779 trillion
cubic feet, 3.1 percent below last year's level and 1.6 percent
above the five-year average level.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone
formation was not expected for the next five days. The Atlantic
hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed
about 12,000 megawatts, or 12 percent of U.S. capacity, was
offline on Thursday, up from 11,200 MW out on Wednesday, but
down from 27,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year average
outage rate of 21,000 MW.
