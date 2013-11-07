* Below-normal temperatures return to outlooks

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data 10:30 a.m. EST

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 3 percent early on Thursday, lifted for a third straight day as weather forecasts for next week turned cooler and traders expected a fairly light weekly build to inventories.

"Overnight natural gas futures rallied as revised weather forecasts indicating colder weather than previously forecast across the Midwest and Northeast next week provides a boost to the market," said Addison Armstrong, senior director of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

Data from Thomson Reuters Natural Gas Analytics Group showed a large uptick overnight in heating degree days over the six- to 10-day period, translating into about 6 billion cubic feet per day higher consumption.

A Reuters survey showed traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 35 bcf when it is released at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).

Stocks rose an adjusted 27 bcf during the same week a year ago and on average over the past five years have gained 36 bcf that week.

But despite the cooler outlook, some traders said near record-high production, below-normal nuclear power plant outages and a quiet tropical storm front could help curb more gains until sustained cold weather arrives.

At 9:10 a.m. EST (1410 GMT), front-month December natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.61 per million British thermal units, up 11.2 cents, or just over 3 percent.

The nearby contract slid to $3.379 on Tuesday, a contract low and the lowest price for a front-month contract since mid-August. It traded as high as $3.869 three weeks ago, the highest price for a nearby contract since late June.

The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for below-normal temperatures in the Northeast and along the West Coast, with above-normal readings across the South and Texas.

Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 38 bcf to 3.779 trillion cubic feet, 3.1 percent below last year's level and 1.6 percent above the five-year average level.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected for the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 12,000 megawatts, or 12 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Thursday, up from 11,200 MW out on Wednesday, but down from 27,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 21,000 MW.

(editing by Jim Marshall)