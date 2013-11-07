* Weekly inventory build in line with expectations
By Eileen Houlihan and Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher for a third straight day on Thursday, driven by chilly
weather forecasts for the next 10 days that should force more
homeowners and businesses to turn up their heaters.
Traders mostly shrugged off Thursday's 35 million cubic feet
weekly inventory build, noting it matched the Reuters poll
estimate and came in close to the five-year average for that
week. Most viewed the injection as neutral for prices.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that
total gas inventories rose last week to 3.814 trillion cubic
feet, 2.9 percent below last year's record highs at that time
but 1.5 percent above the five-year average.
"Today's injection clocked in relatively in line with both
street expectations and the five year average. Prices ... are
being buoyed by an increase in forecasted gas weighted heating
degree days over the near term," Mike Tran at CIBC World Markets
said in a report, referring to the colder outlook.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended 2.1 cents higher at $3.519 per million British
thermal units, after trading between $3.483 and $3.622.
The near month, which posted a contract low and 2-1/2 month
low of $3.379 on Tuesday, has gained 2.1 percent in the last
three sessions and is about flat for the week so far.
Despite some chilly weather over the next week or so, many
traders remained skeptical of the upside for prices, with
stockpiles comfortable, production flowing at a record high pace
and another warm-up expected late next week, particularly for
the Midwest.
Early injection estimates for next week's storage report
range from 16 bcf to 26 bcf. That would compare to the 12 bcf
draw seen during the same year-ago week and the five-year
average increase of 19 bcf for that week.
Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes
drilling rig report on Friday. The gas rig count has risen in 11
of the last 19 weeks, stirring talk that new pipelines and
processing plants may be encouraging producers to pump more gas
into an already well-supplied market.
The EIA still expects average U.S. gas production in 2013 to
hit a record high for the third straight year.
In the ICE cash market, gas for Friday delivery at Henry Hub
GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, rose 12
cents to $3.57, with late Hub differentials firming to 3 cents
under NYMEX from an 8-cent discount on Wednesday.
Gas on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate
E-TSCO6NY-IDX jumped 31 cents to $3.59 on the chilly Friday
outlook. Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX was 7 cents higher at $3.74.
