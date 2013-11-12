* Below-normal temperatures on tap for consuming regions

* Record production, comfortable storage may limit gains

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. natural gas futures rose nearly 2 percent early on Tuesday, lifted for the sixth straight session by forecasts for cold weather that should boost heating demand in consuming regions this week and later this month.

Private forecaster MDA Weather Services called for strong cold early in the one- to five-day forecast for the eastern half of the nation, with colder weather also blanketing much of the nation in the six- to 10-day outlook and the 11- to 15-day outlook.

Despite the cold, some traders said record-high production, below-normal nuclear power plant outages and comfortable inventories could help curb more gains until sustained winter cold arrives.

At 9:05 a.m. EST (1405 GMT), front-month December natural gas futures were at $3.638 per million British thermal units, up 6.4 cents, or nearly 2 percent, on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The nearby contract slid to $3.379 last week, a contract low and the weakest price for a front-month contract since mid-August. It ended the week higher, however, for its first weekly gain in four weeks.

The gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed total domestic inventories rose in the prior week by 35 billion cubic feet to 3.814 trillion cubic feet, about 3 percent below last year's levels but 1.5 percent above the five-year average.

Early injection estimates for this week's storage report range from 7 bcf to 36 bcf, compared with a year-ago draw of 12 bcf and a five-year average increase of 19 bcf for that week.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 12,100 megawatts, or 12 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Tuesday, down from 13,100 MW out on Monday, 25,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 19,600 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone formation was expected for the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)