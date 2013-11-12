* Near-term chill underpins price gains

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, as investors focused on the mostly colder shift in the temperature outlook for the next two weeks and shrugged off the brief warm-up expected later in the week.

The front-month contract posted a 2-1/2 month low of $3.379 per million British thermal units early last week, but it finished the week up 1.3 percent, its first weekly gain in four weeks, as cold weather settled across much of the nation and forced homeowners and businesses to crank up their heaters.

The contract is up 1.6 percent so far this week.

"The market's been reacting to the cold, but people are undecided about how long it will last, and that's limiting the upside in prices," said Tom Saal, senior vice president at INTL FCStone in Miami.

Despite the run-up, buyers continue to remain cautious about the extended outlook, noting computer models have varied sharply in recent weeks. They also note that supplies heading into the winter heating season are still very comfortable.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 4.3 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $3.617 per mmBtu after trading between $3.561 and $3.656.

Commodity Weather Group noted that both the six-to-10-day and 11-to-15-day outlooks turned cooler overnight though the forecaster does expect temperatures to moderate late this week before the next cold front dips southward early next week.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed total gas inventories had climbed to 3.814 trillion cubic feet, 2.9 percent below last year's record highs at that time but 1.5 percent above average.

Injection estimates for Thursday's storage report range from 7 to 36 billion cubic feet, with most in the low-20s. That would compare to a 12 bcf draw during the same year-ago week and a five-year average increase of 19 bcf for that week.

Traders expect Thursday's build to be the last of the season, with most looking for a draw in next week's report.

Recent Baker Hughes data showed that the gas drilling rig count rose last week for the third time in four weeks, gaining five to 365. The gas rig count has risen in 12 of the last 20 weeks.

A rising gas rig count can stir talk that new pipelines and processing plants, particularly in the East, may be encouraging producers to hook up more wells and pump more supply into an already well-supplied market.

The EIA expects U.S. gas production in 2013 to hit a record high for the third straight year, then climb again in 2014.

In the ICE cash market, gas for Wednesday delivery at Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, climbed 7 cents to $3.69, but late Hub differentials weakened to about 2 cents over NYMEX from a 6-cent premium on Monday.

Gas on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX jumped 27 cents to $4.09 on the chilly midweek outlook. Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX was 6 cents higher at $3.82.

