* Below-normal temperatures on tap for consuming regions

* Record production, comfortable storage to limit gains

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. natural gas futures edged lower early on Wednesday, under pressure after six straight days of gains by comfortable inventories despite continued cold weather expected for consuming regions of the nation for the remainder of the month.

Some traders said the market could be overbought, after rising nearly 7 percent from the 2-1/2 month low of $3.379 hit early last week. Others said weather forecasts were still varied in the longer-term outlooks.

Private forecaster MDA Weather Services called for a strong warm up late in the one- to five-day period before a strong shot of cold weather returns for the six- to 10-day period and cool weather remains in the 11- to 15-day outlook.

But the latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued Tuesday called for above-normal readings along the East Coast and in the West, with below-normal temperatures focused only in Texas.

Despite the cold, traders also said record-high production, below-normal nuclear power plant outages and comfortable inventories could help curb any more gains until sustained winter cold arrives.

At 9:13 a.m. EST (1413 GMT), front-month December natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.612 per million British thermal units, down 0.5 cent.

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose in the prior week by 35 billion cubic feet to 3.814 trillion cubic feet, about 3 percent below last year's levels but 1.5 percent above the five-year average.

Early injection estimates for this week's storage report range from 7 bcf to 36 bcf, compared with a year-ago draw of 12 bcf and a five-year average increase of 19 bcf for that week.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 10,500 megawatts, or 11 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Wednesday, down from 12,100 MW out on Tuesday, 25,400 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 18,500 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone formation was expected for the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)