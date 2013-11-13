* Below-normal temperatures on tap for consuming regions
* Record production, comfortable storage to limit gains
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower early on Wednesday, under pressure after six straight days
of gains by comfortable inventories despite continued cold
weather expected for consuming regions of the nation for the
remainder of the month.
Some traders said the market could be overbought, after
rising nearly 7 percent from the 2-1/2 month low of $3.379 hit
early last week. Others said weather forecasts were still varied
in the longer-term outlooks.
Private forecaster MDA Weather Services called for a strong
warm up late in the one- to five-day period before a strong shot
of cold weather returns for the six- to 10-day period and cool
weather remains in the 11- to 15-day outlook.
But the latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day
outlook issued Tuesday called for above-normal readings along
the East Coast and in the West, with below-normal temperatures
focused only in Texas.
Despite the cold, traders also said record-high production,
below-normal nuclear power plant outages and comfortable
inventories could help curb any more gains until sustained
winter cold arrives.
At 9:13 a.m. EST (1413 GMT), front-month December natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.612 per million British thermal units, down 0.5 cent.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose in the prior week by 35 billion cubic feet to 3.814
trillion cubic feet, about 3 percent below last year's levels
but 1.5 percent above the five-year average.
Early injection estimates for this week's storage report
range from 7 bcf to 36 bcf, compared with a year-ago draw of 12
bcf and a five-year average increase of 19 bcf for that week.
Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed
about 10,500 megawatts, or 11 percent of U.S. capacity, was
offline on Wednesday, down from 12,100 MW out on Tuesday, 25,400
MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 18,500
MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone
formation was expected for the next five days. The Atlantic
hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
(Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)