* Longs take profits after six straight gains
* Comfortable storage, record production also weigh
* Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday
(New throughout, adds analyst quote, updates futures and cash
prices)
By Eileen Houlihan and Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. natural gas futures ended
lower on Wednesday as investors took profits after six straight
sessions of gains and ahead of a weekly inventory report due on
Thursday.
Cold weather over much of the nation helped drive the
front-month contract higher the previous six sessions, but some
technical traders agreed the market was overbought and due for a
pullback after the 5 percent run up.
"Natural gas futures have retreated from a minor new high on
what looks like light volume profit taking ahead of Thursday's
(storage) report," Citi Futures energy analyst Tim Evans said in
a report.
"Temperatures this week are far cooler and should translate
into a significant storage withdrawal (next week), and that's
the chief near-term support for prices," he added.
After a brief late-week warm up for the Northeast and
Midwest, Commodity Weather Group noted that colder trends
continued to dominate both the six-to-10-day and 11-to-15-day
outlooks though some variability was expected.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 5.1 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $3.566 per
million British thermal units (Btus) after trading between
$3.556 and $3.662.
The nearby contract posted a 2-1/2-month low of $3.379 per
million Btus early last week, but finished the week up 1.3
percent, its first weekly gain in four weeks. The contract is up
fractionally so far this week.
But many traders remain skeptical about further price gains
without more sustained cold to kick up demand, noting
inventories have climbed to comfortable levels and production
was still flowing at a record-high pace.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday
raised its estimate for domestic natural gas production in 2014,
expecting output to be up more than 1 percent from 2013's record
high levels.
Traders and analysts polled by Reuters on average expect an
increase of 21 billion cubic feet when EIA on Thursday releases
inventory data for the week ended Nov. 8. That would compare to
a 12 bcf draw during the same year-ago week and a five-year
average increase of 19 bcf for that week.
EIA data last week showed total gas inventories had climbed
to 3.814 trillion cubic feet, 2.9 percent below last year's
record highs at that time but 1.5 percent above average.
Traders expect Thursday's build to be the last of the
season, with most looking for a draw in next week's report.
Baker Hughes drilling data showed the gas rig count
has gained in 12 of the last 20 weeks. A rising gas rig count
can stir talk that new pipelines and processing plants may be
encouraging producers to hook up more wells and pump more supply
into a well supplied market.
In the ICE cash market, gas for Thursday delivery at Henry
Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, eased
1 cent to $3.68 million Btu, but late Hub differentials firmed
slightly to 3 cents over NYMEX from a 2-cent premium on Tuesday.
Gas on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate
E-TSCO6NY-IDX slid 31 cents to $3.78 on the milder late-week
outlook. Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX was 10 cents lower at $3.72.
For daily ICE U.S. cash gas prices, click on
<0#GAS-IDX=ICE>.
(Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio, Chizu Nomiyama, Marguerita
Choy and Bob Burgdorfer)