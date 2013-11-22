NEW YORK Nov 22 U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher for a third straight day on Friday, with the front-month
contract posting a fresh one-month high in the face of cold
weather forecasts for late this week and next week that should
lift demand for heating.
MDA Weather Services expected mostly cold temperatures to
stretch across the eastern two-thirds of the country for the
next two weeks, with only a slight moderation in the outlook
late in the period.
At 9:05 a.m. EST (1405 GMT), front-month gas futures
were up 6.3 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $3.765 per million British
thermal units on the New York Mercantile Exchange after climbing
early to a one-month high of $3.775.
The nearby contract is up about 2.9 percent so far this week
after gaining 4.2 percent in the previous two weeks.
Chart watchers, noting the market was still trading in a
range between the $3.50s and $3.70s, said the front month needed
to close above resistance in the low-$3.70s to set the stage for
more upside.
With stockpiles at comfortable levels and production flowing
at a record-high pace, many traders expected limited upside from
here unless the cold weather is sustained.
Most traders viewed Thursday's 45-billion-cubic-foot weekly
natural gas inventory draw as bullish for prices, noting it came
in well above the Reuters poll estimate of 33 bcf and also
exceeded the highest estimate of 42 bcf in that poll.
The data reported by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed total domestic gas inventories of
3.789 trillion cubic feet, just 2.3 percent below last year's
record highs at that time, but still 0.4 percent above the
five-year average.
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's storage report
ranged from 2 bcf to 4 bcf. That would compare with a 2 bcf drop
during the same year-ago week and a five-year average decline of
15 bcf for that week.
Traders waited for the Baker Hughes Inc drilling rig
report on Friday. The gas rig count has risen in 13 of the last
21 weeks, stirring talk that new pipelines and processing plants
may be encouraging producers to hook up more wells and pump more
gas into an already well-supplied market.
The EIA expects U.S. gas production in 2013 to hit a record
high for the third straight year, then climb again in 2014.
Nuclear plant outages on Friday totaled 10,810 megawatts, or
about 11 percent of U.S. capacity. That was little changed from
Thursday's total of 10,803 MW, but well below the 23,581 MW out
a year ago and the five-year average outage rate of 15,727
MW.