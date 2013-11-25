* Below-normal temperatures on tap for most of nation

* Record production, comfortable storage should limit gains

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Wednesday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. natural gas futures rose for the fourth straight trading day early on Monday, lifted more than 1 percent to a nearly six-week spot chart high by forecasts for continued cold weather through at least early December.

Private forecaster MDA Weather Services called for cold and "wintry" weather in the East in its one-to-five-day forecast, with continued cold in both its six-to 10-day and 11-to-15-day outlooks.

The National Weather Service's latest eight-to-14-day outlook, issued on Sunday, called for below-normal readings for nearly the entire nation, with some above-normal temperatures only in the Southwest.

But despite the cold, traders said record-high production, low nuclear power plant outages and comfortable inventories may help curb more gains.

At 9:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT), front-month December natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.812 per million British thermal units, up 4.4 cents, or just over 1 percent.

The nearby contract was as high as $3.849 in electronic trading, the highest mark for a front-month contract since mid-October.

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories fell in the prior week by 45 billion cubic feet to 3.789 trillion cubic feet, about 2 percent below last year's levels and less than 1 percent above the five-year average.

Early withdrawal estimates for this week's storage report range from 2 bcf to 4 bcf, compared with a year-ago draw of 2 bcf and a five-year average decline of 15 bcf for that week.

This week's EIA storage report will be issued one day earlier than usual, on Wednesday at noon EST due to the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 8,900 megawatts, or 9 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Monday, down from 22,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 13,200 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone formation was expected for the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)