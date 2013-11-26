* Cold weather remains in most outlooks

* Record production, comfortable storage could limit gains

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Wednesday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Nov 26 U.S. natural gas futures were little changed in early trading on Tuesday ahead of the front-month contract's expiration later in the day.

The nearby December futures contract rose early Monday to a nearly six-week spot chart high amid forecasts for continued cold weather through at least early next month.

Private forecaster MDA Weather Services called for a second round of strong cold weather concentrated in the eastern United States in its one- to five-day forecast, with a cold pattern on tap for most of the nation in its 11- to 15-day outlook.

The latest National Weather Service eight- to 14-day outlook issued on Monday, however, called for below-normal readings only in the Northwest, with normal readings concentrated in consuming regions in the East and Midwest.

But despite the recent cold, some traders said record-high production, low nuclear power plant outages and comfortable inventories could help curb more gains.

At 9:13 a.m. EST (1413 GMT), front-month December natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.78 per million British thermal units, down 0.9 cent.

The nearby contract traded as high as $3.849 on Monday, the highest mark for a front-month contract since mid-October.

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories fell in the prior week by 45 billion cubic feet to 3.789 trillion cubic feet, about 2 percent below last year's levels and less than 1 percent above the five-year average.

Early withdrawal estimates for this week's storage report range from 1 bcf to 20 bcf versus a year-ago draw of 2 bcf and a five-year average decline of 15 bcf for that week.

This week's EIA storage report will be issued one day earlier than usual, on Wednesday at noon EST due to the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 8,900 megawatts, or 9 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Tuesday, even with Monday's outages, but down from 22,800 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 12,900 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone formation was expected for the next five days. The official Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)