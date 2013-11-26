* Cold weather remains in most outlooks
* Record production, comfortable storage could limit gains
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Wednesday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Nov 26 U.S. natural gas futures were
little changed in early trading on Tuesday ahead of the
front-month contract's expiration later in the day.
The nearby December futures contract rose early Monday to a
nearly six-week spot chart high amid forecasts for continued
cold weather through at least early next month.
Private forecaster MDA Weather Services called for a second
round of strong cold weather concentrated in the eastern United
States in its one- to five-day forecast, with a cold pattern on
tap for most of the nation in its 11- to 15-day outlook.
The latest National Weather Service eight- to 14-day outlook
issued on Monday, however, called for below-normal readings only
in the Northwest, with normal readings concentrated in consuming
regions in the East and Midwest.
But despite the recent cold, some traders said record-high
production, low nuclear power plant outages and comfortable
inventories could help curb more gains.
At 9:13 a.m. EST (1413 GMT), front-month December natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.78 per million British thermal units, down 0.9 cent.
The nearby contract traded as high as $3.849 on Monday, the
highest mark for a front-month contract since mid-October.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
fell in the prior week by 45 billion cubic feet to 3.789
trillion cubic feet, about 2 percent below last year's levels
and less than 1 percent above the five-year average.
Early withdrawal estimates for this week's storage report
range from 1 bcf to 20 bcf versus a year-ago draw of 2 bcf and a
five-year average decline of 15 bcf for that week.
This week's EIA storage report will be issued one day
earlier than usual, on Wednesday at noon EST due to the U.S.
Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.
Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed
about 8,900 megawatts, or 9 percent of U.S. capacity, was
offline on Tuesday, even with Monday's outages, but down from
22,800 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of
12,900 MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone
formation was expected for the next five days. The official
Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek)