* Cold weather remains in most outlooks

* Record production, comfortable storage could limit gains

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data at noon EST Wednesday

NEW YORK, Nov 27 U.S. natural gas futures were little changed in early trading on Wednesday ahead of weekly inventory data, after five straight sessions of gains.

According to a Reuters poll, the U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report is expected to show inventories fell by 10 billion cubic feet last week, the second draw of the season.

At 9:13 a.m. EST (1413 GMT), front-month January natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.86 per million British thermal units, down 0.4 cent.

Private forecaster MDA Weather Services on Wednesday forecast colder-than-normal weather in the eastern United States in its one- to five-day forecast, with a cold pattern on tap for most of the nation in its 11- to 15-day outlook.

U.S. natural gas futures rose on Tuesday for a fifth straight session, with the December contract expiring just under a nearly six-week intraday high as cold weather boosted heating demand.

But despite the cold, some traders said record-high production, low nuclear power plant outages and comfortable inventories could limit price gains.

This week's EIA storage report will be issued one day earlier than usual, on Wednesday at noon EST (1700 GMT), due to the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 7,900 megawatts, or 8 percent, of U.S. nuclear capacity was offline on Wednesday, down from 22,100 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 12,100 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone formation was expected for the next five days. The official Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by John Wallace)