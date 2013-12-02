* Cold weather on tap for most of the nation long-term

* Record production, comfortable storage could limit more gains

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Dec 2 U.S. natural gas futures slipped early on Monday, pressured in some profit-taking after eight straight gains.

The nearby January futures contract rose to a more than five-month high on Friday, lifted by forecasts for continued cold weather for at least the next two weeks.

Private forecaster MDA Weather Services called for widespread, strong cold weather across most of the nation in its six- to 10-day forecasts, with cold focused in northern-tier states in the 11- to 15-day outlook.

But despite the recent cold, some traders said record-high production, low nuclear power plant outages and comfortable inventories could help curb more gains.

At 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT), front-month January natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.918 per million British thermal units, down 3.6 cents, or just under 1 percent.

The nearby contract traded as high as $3.962 on Friday, the highest mark for a front-month contract since late June.

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories fell in the prior week by 13 billion cubic feet to 3.776 trillion cubic feet, 2.6 percent below last year's levels and less than 1 percent above the five-year average level.

Early withdrawal estimates for this week's storage report range from 109 bcf to 148 bcf versus a year-ago draw of 62 bcf and a five-year average decline of 41 bcf for that week.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 7,400 megawatts, or 8 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Monday, down from 17,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 10,800 MW. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)