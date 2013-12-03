* Front futures post six-month high, but settle lower

By Eileen Houlihan and Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Dec 3 U.S. natural gas futures, pressured slightly by profit taking, ended lower for the first time in nine sessions on Tuesday, but cold weather forecasts for later this week and next week helped limit the downside.

The nearby contract, which gained for eight straight sessions, posted a six-month high of $4.017 per mmBtu early in the session before investors opted to liquidate some length. Chilly temperatures in November helped drive the front month up 12.8 percent, its biggest four-week rise in eight months.

"I think this was just a little profit taking after the big run up, but people are still cautious, waiting to see if the cold forecast materializes," a Pennsylvania-based trader said.

After a mild week, private forecaster MDA Weather Services expects temperatures across much of the country next week to sink to much-below normal levels, with the cold expected to continue for northern states in the 11- to 15-day period.

El Paso, in a critical notice to pipeline shippers on Tuesday, cautioned about the potential for supply shortfalls due to well freeze offs from the coming cold.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled down 1.2 cents at $3.976 per million British thermal units after rising to $4.017 in late morning trade, the highest for the nearby contract since early June.

While the technicals turned bullish during the steady run-up over the last month, chart watchers said the front contract needed to settle above $4 to set the stage for another move higher.

Some noted the contract turned very overbought this week, with the 14-day relative strength index hitting an 8-1/2 month high of 83 on Monday, according to Reuters data. A reading above 70 is considered overbought.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) last week showed total gas inventories stood at 3.776 trillion cubic feet, 2.6 percent below last year's record highs at that time, but still 0.5 percent above the five-year average.

Withdrawal estimates for Thursday's storage report range from 109 billion to 150 billion cubic feet, with most in the low-130s. That would be well above the 62 bcf drop seen during the same year-ago week and the five-year average decline of 41 bcf for that week.

While many traders expect prices to hold up as long as the cold weather sticks around, some remained skeptical of the upside with winter inventories very comfortable and domestic production flowing at a record-high pace.

In the ICE cash market, prices for Wednesday delivery at Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, slipped 1 cent to $3.83, with late differentials unchanged from Monday at about 14 cents under NYMEX.

Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX inched up a penny to $3.82, despite the mild midweek outlook, while Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX was 11 cents higher at $4.03.

For daily ICE U.S. cash gas prices, click <0#GAS-IDX=ICE>. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Jim Marshall, Meredith Mazzilli and Andre Grenon)