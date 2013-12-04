* Prices hover near six-month high under $4/mmBtu
* Cold weather remains on tap in long-term outlooks
* Record production, comfortable storage could limit gains
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Dec 4 U.S. natural gas futures
seesawed on either side of unchanged territory early on
Wednesday, remaining just below Tuesday's six-month spot chart
high.
Mild weather in consuming regions of the nation this week,
record-high production and comfortable inventories battled for
market direction against forecasts for more cold weather later
this month and expectations for a healthy drawdown from
inventories this week, traders said.
In its six- to 10-day outlook, private forecaster MDA
Weather Services called for a shot of intense cold, with much of
it concentrated over the northern mid-Continent.
The National Weather Service's latest six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Tuesday again called for below or much-below normal
temperatures for nearly the entire nation, with some
above-normal readings only in Florida.
At 9:15 a.m. EST (1415 GMT), front-month January natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.98
per million British thermal units, up 0.4 cent, after trading
between $3.953 and $3.997.
The nearby contract traded as high as $4.017 on Tuesday, the
highest mark for a front month and its first time above $4 since
early June.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
fell in the prior week by 13 billion cubic feet to 3.776
trillion cubic feet, 2.6 percent below last year's levels and
less than 1 percent above the five-year average.
Early withdrawal estimates for Thursday's weekly EIA storage
report range from 109 bcf to 150 bcf, well above the year-ago
draw of 62 bcf and the five-year average decline of 41 bcf for
that week.
Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed
about 8,800 megawatts, or 9 percent of U.S. capacity, was
offline on Wednesday, down from 9,000 MW out Tuesday, 15,100 MW
out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 10,200 MW.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)