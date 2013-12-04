* Prices hover near six-month high under $4/mmBtu

* Cold weather remains on tap in long-term outlooks

* Record production, comfortable storage could limit gains

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Dec 4 U.S. natural gas futures seesawed on either side of unchanged territory early on Wednesday, remaining just below Tuesday's six-month spot chart high.

Mild weather in consuming regions of the nation this week, record-high production and comfortable inventories battled for market direction against forecasts for more cold weather later this month and expectations for a healthy drawdown from inventories this week, traders said.

In its six- to 10-day outlook, private forecaster MDA Weather Services called for a shot of intense cold, with much of it concentrated over the northern mid-Continent.

The National Weather Service's latest six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for below or much-below normal temperatures for nearly the entire nation, with some above-normal readings only in Florida.

At 9:15 a.m. EST (1415 GMT), front-month January natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.98 per million British thermal units, up 0.4 cent, after trading between $3.953 and $3.997.

The nearby contract traded as high as $4.017 on Tuesday, the highest mark for a front month and its first time above $4 since early June.

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories fell in the prior week by 13 billion cubic feet to 3.776 trillion cubic feet, 2.6 percent below last year's levels and less than 1 percent above the five-year average.

Early withdrawal estimates for Thursday's weekly EIA storage report range from 109 bcf to 150 bcf, well above the year-ago draw of 62 bcf and the five-year average decline of 41 bcf for that week.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 8,800 megawatts, or 9 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Wednesday, down from 9,000 MW out Tuesday, 15,100 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 10,200 MW. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)