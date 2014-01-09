(Recasts, adds prices at close, analyst quote)

By Julia Edwards

NEW YORK Jan 9 U.S. natural gas futures fell by 5 percent on Thursday, the biggest one-day drop since May 2, on the promise of a thaw in regions held in an arctic grip this week.

The latest weather models forecast temperatures to be higher than previously predicted, according to an analysis by Thomson Reuters Analytics, which is expected to ease heating demand after a record chill in recent days.

Prices, which were already down early in the session, found little support from a government report showing that weekly storage levels fell in line with expectations. Inventories dropped by 157 billion cubic last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the same as the 157 bcf draw predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"The price trend to go lower was not disturbed by that storage report," said Tim Evans, energy analyst at Citi Futures Perspective.

Front-month February gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 21 cents, or 5 percent, to close at $4.005 per million British thermal units. Prices dipped to a low of $3.999 during the session for the first time since the beginning of December.

It was also the first time since November 20 that the front-month contract fell below the 40-day moving average.

Traders noted that the decline in front month futures put the contract into the "oversold" category for the first time since August, based on the Relative Strength Index, which measures market momentum.

In the ICE cash market, at Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, gas for Friday delivery fell 21 cents to $4.14. Late trade differentials were at a 14-cent premium over NYMEX, strengthening from Wednesday's premium of 13 cents.

Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX fell $5.30 to $4.25 as the region's prices settled after high demand during the cold snap.

In Chicago, gas at the Citygate pipeline MC-CHICIT-IDX fell 28 cents to $4.42.

Cold weather caused freeze-offs at well sites this week, crimping supply. Freeze-offs cut output in the lower 48 states by 2.1 bcf, or 3 percent, on Thursday, rebounding slightly from the 3.2 bcf seen cut on Tuesday, according to data provider Genscape.

"The freeze-offs have really been the wild card this winter," said Aaron Calder at Gelber & Associates in Houston.

Next week's storage report will reflect the drawdown during this week's record cold and record high demand, though some analysts say it has been priced into the market.

Demand for natural gas hit a record high of around 130 billion cubic feet on Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics.

Nuclear plant outages on Thursday totaled 2,800 megawatts, or about 3 percent of U.S. capacity. That was down from Wednesday's total of 4,250 MW, and below the 8,440 MW out a year ago and the five-year average outage rate of 5,780 MW. (Additional reporting by Scott Disavino Editing by Sophie Hares, Peter Galloway and Jonathan Oatis)