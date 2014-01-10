NEW YORK Jan 10 U.S. natural gas futures gained less than 1 percent Friday morning, a day after dropping 5 percent on forecasts for milder weather and expected lower heating demand over the next few weeks.

MDA Weather Services forecast very warm weather over much of the United States over the next five days and moderately warmer weather over the 11 to 15 day outlook after a record arctic blast earlier this week.

"An easing seasonal demand outlook in the coming weeks appears to have sparked heavy liquidation selling from speculators who piled into the market last month," Addison Armstrong, senior director of market research at Tradition Energy in Connecticut, said in a morning report.

After hitting the lowest level in a month overnight, front-month February gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 2.7 cents to $4.032 per million British thermal units. Overnight, the contract traded between $3.953 and $4.037.

Prices Thursday found little support from a government report showing weekly storage levels fell in line with expectations. Inventories dropped 157 billion cubic last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the same as the 157 bcf draw predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"The remaining months of winter heating season and storage levels that have already fallen by more than one trillion cubic feet this heating season should help provide support for the market in the coming days," Addison said.

Early estimates for the weekly storage draw for this week range from 222 bcf to 286 bcf, which at the high end would top the 285 bcf record draw set in December.

EIA will release the weekly storage inventory report for this week on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Traders noted the decline in front month futures put the contract into the "oversold" category on Thursday for the first time since August, based on the Relative Strength Index, which measures market momentum. The contract remained in oversold territory early Friday.

In the ICE cash market, gas for Monday delivery at the Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX benchmark supply point in Louisiana was off 19 cents to $3.95. Early trade differentials were 7 cents under the NYMEX, compared with late differentials Thursday of 14 cents over the NYMEX.

Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX lost 36 cents to $3.89.

Cold weather caused freeze-offs at well sites this week, crimping supply. Freeze-offs cut output in the lower 48 states by 2.1 bcf, or 3 percent, on Thursday, rebounding slightly from the 3.2 bcf seen cut on Tuesday, according to data provider Genscape.

In U.S. nuclear news, there were about 3,000 megawatts out on Friday, up from 2,800 MW on Thursday. That compares with 8,100 MW out a year ago and a five-year average out of 5,800 MW. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)