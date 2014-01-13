NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. natural gas futures gained over 4 percent early Monday on forecasts for colder weather and increased heating demand later in the month.

MDA Weather Services forecast cold weather will move into the Eastern half of the country over the next six- to 10- and 11- to 15-days.

"The current forecasts suggests that heating related demand may be higher than what the earlier weather forecasts have been projecting," Dominick Chirichella, a partner at Energy Management Institute, said in a report.

"It should result in some modest price support if the forecasts do not flip-flop again and if the actual weather is in sync with the forecasts," Chirichella said.

Front-month February gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose over 16 cents to $4.217 per million British thermal units at 8:45 a.m. EST (1345 GMT) after trading overnight between $4.118 and $4.226.

In technical news, traders noted the February contract was now trading above the 40-day moving average again after trading below it for two days last week.

Early estimates for the weekly storage draw for the week ended Jan. 10 range from 222 billion cubic feet (bcf) to 303 bcf, which at the high end would top the 285 bcf record draw set in December.

EIA will release the weekly storage inventory report for this week on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Last week, the EIA report showed weekly storage levels fell 157 bcf to 2.817 trillion cubic feet.

The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the U.S. fell by 15 to 357 rigs this week, data from Baker Hughes showed on Friday. The count, however, remains above the 18-year low of 349 rigs hit in late June 2013.

In U.S. nuclear news, there were about 3,100 megawatts out on Monday, versus 3,000 MW on Friday. That compares with 8,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year average out of 6,500 MW. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski)