NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. natural gas futures spiked
over 5 percent early Monday, erasing steep losses from last
week, as forecasts called for more cold than previously
expected.
Changing forecasts ranging from extreme cold to
warmer-than-average temperatures continue to bring volatility to
the natural gas market, which is being driven most heavily by
heating demand. The front-month contract saw its biggest percent
loss since May 2 on Thursday followed by its biggest percent
gain since April 29 on Monday.
MDA Weather Services forecast cold weather will move into
the eastern half of the country over the next six to 10 and 11
to 15 days.
"The current forecasts suggests that heating-related demand
may be higher than what the earlier weather forecasts have been
projecting," Dominick Chirichella, a partner at Energy
Management Institute, said in a report.
"It should result in some modest price support if the
forecasts do not flip-flop again and if the actual weather is in
sync with the forecasts," Chirichella said.
Front-month February gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange closed over 22.21 cents, or 5.45 percent, to
$4.274 per million British thermal units, ending the day over
the 10-day moving average.
In the ICE cash market, gas for Tuesday at Henry Hub
GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, rose 24
cents to $4.19. Late trade differentials were at an 8-cent
discount under NYMEX, weakening from Friday's 7-cent discount.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate
E-TSCO6NY-IDX rose 38 cents to $4.35, settling back to lower
prices after reaching highs on last week's record cold.
Early estimates for the weekly storage draw for the week
ending Jan. 10 range from 250 billion cubic feet (bcf) to 339
bcf, which at the high end would top the 285 bcf record draw set
in December.
EIA will release the weekly storage inventory report for
this week on Thursday.
Last week, the EIA report showed weekly storage levels fell
157 bcf to 2.817 trillion cubic feet.
The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the U.S. fell
by 15 to 357 rigs this week, data from Baker Hughes showed on
Friday. The count, however, remains above the 18-year low of 349
rigs hit in late June 2013.
In U.S. nuclear news, there were about 3,100 megawatts out
on Monday, versus 3,000 MW on Friday. That compares with 8,300
MW out a year ago and a five-year average out of 6,500 MW.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Julia Edwards; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)