NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. natural gas futures for March climbed more than 5 percent early on Thursday for a third day in a row on forecasts for continued cold weather and expectations upcoming data would show a big storage withdrawal. That followed a 5 percent rise in futures trade on Wednesday and record high next-day prices in several consuming hubs, although the futures contract shed its mid-session gains to end largely flat. The U.S. National Weather Service forecast much colder than normal weather in the heavily populated Midwest and Northeast in its six- to 10-day outlook, and much colder than normal weather in the Midwest in its eight- to 14-day outlook. U.S. natural gas inventories likely fell 270 billion cubic feet last week, more than the same week last year and the five-year average, as cold weather continued, according to a Reuters poll of industry traders and analysts on Wednesday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release gas storage data for the week ended Jan. 31 on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT). Since Jan. 22, front-month futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange have gained or lost more than 5 percent at some point every weekday, and some weekend days, except Monday, Feb. 3. At 7:53 a.m. EST (1253 GMT) on Thursday, the March contract was trading at $5.328 per million British thermal units, up about 5.3 percent, or 29.8 cents. With the gains Thursday morning, the front-month contract is up about 21 percent since the beginning of the year. Traders noted the spread between the March 2014 and April 2014 contract on the NYMEX was down to 72 cents on Thursday from 98 cents on Wednesday, which was the biggest spread since August 2008. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sophie Hares)