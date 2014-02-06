(Recasts to add detail on power conservation in CA, TX) By Scott DiSavino NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. natural gas prices fell in volatile trade on Thursday, after a weekly storage report showed inventories fell by less than expected, but supply concerns continued for a market blighted by extreme cold. A report from the Energy Information Administration showed natural gas inventories fell by 262 billion cubic feet last week, less than the 270 bcf drop forecast by a Reuters poll of analysts, giving the market cause to sell after a strong recent rally. But despite Thursday's price fall, storage levels have dropped steeply during the coldest winter in decades, sending ripples across the market. Pipelines are filled to capacity, draws on stockpiles have been capped, and electricity generators are asking customers to conserve power. All the while, production has fallen due to wells freezing over, unable to produce gas. The California ISO, the state power grid operator, asked customers to reduce energy use on Thursday due to a shortage of natural gas, echoing moves by operators elsewhere. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), grid operator for most of Texas, on Thursday evening asked consumers to reduce power through noon on Friday. U.S. power company American Electric Power urged customers in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas to conserve power on Thursday because cold temperatures and high heating demand can strain the electric system. Power companies have already drawn more than their contracted gas from storage because of unremitting cold this year, and are now being forced to buy expensive volumes on the spot market as supplies dwindle, which has helped push prices higher, traders and analysts said. "We're seeing very high prices because of freeze-offs and storage concerns. Utilities are concerned because it's been so cold that they are buying spot gas to make sure they have enough in storage to get through the withdrawal season," said Aaron Calder, a market analyst at Gelber & Associates. Meanwhile, storage owners are asking users to limit the amount of gas pulled from storage caverns, as stocks become dangerously low with nearly two months of winter left. Withdrawals from the Jackson Prairie gas store in Washington State were curtailed on Thursday and will continue to be as stockpiles deplete, according to a filing. MDA Weather Services called for temperatures up to 15 degrees below normal for the center of the country for the next five days, with milder weather seen in the 11-to-15-day outlook. Production outages due to the freezing weather also marginally added to the tightness in the market. Estimated U.S. natural gas output is running about 0.8 billion cubic feet per day lower than the 30-day moving average and is off 1.5 bcfd from the start of this year when temperatures were more moderate, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics which sees current U.S. pure dry gas production of 65.2 bcfd. PRICES DIP AFTER RALLY March futures on NYMEX settled 9.9 cents lower at $4.931 per million British thermal units on Thursday after jumping more than 7 percent earlier in the session. Prices remain not far from the four year highs hit earlier this month. In the cash market, gas for Friday delivery at Henry Hub, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, traded as high as $9 per million British thermal units early on Thursday, its highest since August 2008, before retreating to $7.18 by the end of the day. The hub closed at $7.91 on Wednesday. Late deals were seen $1.34 above the front month. The spread between the front-month futures and the next-day contract at the Hub earlier Thursday jumped to its widest level since at least February 2003, according to Reuters data. Cash prices across the U.S. Midwest and West touched record highs on Wednesday as cold weather hit and pipelines reached capacity, but fell back on Thursday. In key consuming regions, gas on New York's Transco Zone 6 pipeline E-TSCO6NY-IDX fell $3.85 to $18.02 per mmBtu from $21.87 on Wednesday, while Chicago prices MC-CHICIT-IDX dipped to $9.01 from $26.73 on Wednesday, traders said. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Writing by Edward McAllister, Editing by Sophie Hares, Lisa Von Ahn, Sofina Mirza-Reid, Nick Zieminski and Chris Reese)