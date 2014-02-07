NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. natural gas prices fell for the third straight day on Friday, retreating further from four-year highs hit earlier this week as milder weather was expected to temper heating demand.

Prices have fallen in six of the last seven sessions as traders take profits following a steep rise brought on by this year's prolonged freezing temperatures.

Below-normal temperatures were expected for the next five days in the eastern two thirds of the country, which is forecast to be replaced by milder temperatures in its 11-15 day outlook, according to MDA EarthSat.

March futures on NYMEX fell 5.1 cents, just over 1 percent, to $4.80 per million British thermal units, further erasing some of this year's strong gains. Earlier this week, futures had risen more than 20 percent since the beginning of the year.

"We do believe in a structural rise of U.S. natural gas prices, but this appreciation went too fast," ABN Amro said in a research note.

Natural gas prices, both futures and next-day, have seen some extreme volatility this year as one of the coldest winters in decades strains the supply system.

Storage levels have dropped steeply, sending ripples across the market. Pipelines are filled to capacity, draws on stockpiles have been capped, and electricity generators have asked customers to conserve power.

In the cash market, next-day gas prices at the Henry Hub averaged $5.72 per mmBtu in IntercontinentalExchange trade. The high and the last trade was $6.22, which was $1.34 over the NYMEX futures.

In New York, prices on the Transco Zone 6 pipeline E-TSCO6NY-IDX averaged $12.82. (Reporting by Edward McAllister and Scott DiSavino in New York and Henning Gloystein in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy)