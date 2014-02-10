Feb 10 Next-day U.S. natural gas prices jumped on Monday on short-term forecasts for continued cold weather that kept heating demand strong, while NYMEX futures fell for a fourth day in a row on warmer longer-term forecasts.

In the cash market, next-day gas prices at the benchmark Henry Hub in Louisiana averaged $7.49 per mmBtu, up about $1.61, or about 27 percent in IntercontinentalExchange trade.

The last next-day Henry Hub trade on ICE was at a $3.44 premium over the NYMEX front-month. That was the widest spread between the next-day and front-month futures since February 2003, according to Reuters data.

In New York, next-day prices on the Transco Zone 6 pipeline E-TSCO6NY-IDX jumped to $20.26 per mmBtu, up $7.73, or 62 percent, in ICE trade.

MDA Weather Services forecast continued cold in the heavily populated Midwest to the Great Lakes region over the next five days before much of the country warms over the next week or two.

On the NYMEX, March futures at the benchmark Henry Hub in Louisiana eased about 2.1 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $4.75 per million British thermal units at 9:58 a.m. EST (1458 GMT).

Overnight, the front-month on the NYMEX traded between $4.626, the lowest level in almost three weeks, and $4.787.

"Gas prices (on the NYMEX) have dropped nearly 20 percent or more than $1.10 in less than a week as traders eye weakening weather demand fundamentals and signs of increasing gas-to-coal switching," said Addison Armstrong, senior director of market research at Tradition Energy.

If Monday's NYMEX losses hold, front-month prices will end down in seven of the last eight sessions as traders take profits following a steep rise brought on by this year's unusually cold weather.

Including Monday's decline, front-month prices so far in February were down about 6 percent but were still up about 9 percent since the start of the year.

Early estimates for natural gas storage levels last week ranged from a draw of 197 bcf to a draw of 270 bcf, which are above the year-ago and five-year averages for that week.

"Severely depleted storage levels and expectations for above-average storage withdrawals in the next couple weeks should provide support for prices," Armstrong said.

Storage levels have dropped steeply during the coldest winter in decades, sending ripples across the market. Pipelines are filled to capacity, draws on stockpiles have been capped, and electricity generators have asked customers to conserve power.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will issue its weekly storage report on Thursday.

The number of rigs drilling for gas in North America fell by 7 to 351 in the week to Feb. 7, while oil-directed drilling rigs fell by 6 to 1,416, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

In U.S. nuclear news, there was 6,700 MW out on Monday versus 5,900 MW out on Friday. That compares with 9,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year average out of 7,300 MW. No reactors are expected to return to service over the next few days, while the Fermi reactor in Michigan is expected to shut for refueling this week. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)